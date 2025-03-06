Cboe Global Markets, Inc.: Cboe Canada Completes Technology Migration

Cboe Canada's exchange platform successfully migrated to the Cboe Titanium SM technology platform on March 3, completing 15-month integration effort

technology platform on March 3, completing 15-month integration effort Cboe Canada joins Cboe's equities and derivatives markets across the U.S., UK, Europe, Australia, and Japan running on Cboe Titanium

Cboe Titanium positions Cboe Canada to further grow its business, address diverse needs of clients, and expand trading solutions it provides in the Canadian market

Highly performant technology platform to make trading experience more efficient, providing access to Cboe's network of global markets and unique products and services

CHICAGO, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today announced it successfully migrated Cboe Canada's NEO-L, NEO-N, and NEO-D trading books (collectively, the NEO Trading Platform) to Cboe TitaniumSM on March 3. Cboe Titanium is the new name of the technology platform powering Cboe's world-class exchange operations for trading equities, options, and futures across its markets globally.

Chris Isaacson , Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Cboe Global Markets, said:

"We are pleased to complete this important technology migration, bringing the Cboe Canada trading venues onto Cboe Titanium, the technology platform that powers the operations of our markets around the globe. Cboe Titanium will enable Canadian clients to benefit from our world-class innovations and provide the ability to seamlessly access Cboe's expansive network of global markets, asset classes, products, and services. Ultimately, Cboe Titanium is designed to offer a competitive edge by providing our clients fast, reliable access to pricing, data, and trading functionality powering faster execution times and enabling scalability through a globally consistent, yet locally optimized technology platform, providing benefits that only Cboe can provide."

Joacim Wiklander , President and Chief Executive Officer, Cboe Canada, said:

"Executing the migration of the NEO Trading Platform to Cboe Titanium was a tremendous industry-wide effort and we thank our clients, vendors, and other stakeholders for their engagement and support over the last 15 months. We are particularly grateful to our principal regulator, the Ontario Securities Commission, and to the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, for their cooperation and diligence throughout this process. This collaboration was essential in executing a smooth and timely technical and operational migration. With the foundation of Cboe Titanium now in place, we look forward to building further on Cboe Canada's mission to offer a full and integrated portfolio of trading capabilities through a single point of access, bringing greater efficiencies and enhanced quality of service to clients and the Canadian capital markets overall."

Vincent Poil , Chief Operating Officer, Cboe Canada, said:

"Cboe Titanium will deliver to our clients the world-class trading experience that our equities and derivatives customers globally have come to expect, helping to enable efficient price discovery, robust liquidity, and opportunities for diverse trading strategies - all on a unified global technology platform. Throughout migration preparations, we worked closely with clients to identify additional trading needs and, as a result, incorporated several enhancements into the migration, including redesigned opening and closing auctions and introducing the only equity binary order entry protocol currently available in Canada. We also deployed our latency equalization capability, which will allow all Cboe Canada participants to benefit from a high-performance technology platform that helps to ensure equitable access to all."

Bryan Blake , Vice President and Head of Canadian Equities, Cboe Global Markets, said:

"Since entering the Canadian market five years ago, Cboe has been focused on growing our presence and diversifying our product capabilities as we bring more choice and competition to the Canadian equities market. The migration to Cboe Titanium enables us to continue to evolve and grow our business to address changing market dynamics, answer the diverse needs of a wide range of clients, and expand the products, services, and trading solutions we can provide in the Canadian market."

With Monday's migration, all Cboe Canada equities trading venues are now unified on the Cboe Titanium technology platform - the NEO-L, NEO-N, and NEO-D trading books, along with MATCHNow, which was previously migrated in February 2022. Also included in the migration was the relocation of Cboe Canada's primary and secondary data centers to new facilities in Toronto and Chicago, respectively.

On January 15, Cboe unveiled Cboe Titanium, the new brand identity for its exchange technology platform, signaling a new chapter in Cboe's ongoing evolution and deepening commitment to delivering best-in-class trading technology and innovation for market participants around the globe.

Cboe Titanium (or Cboe TiSM, pronounced "T-I", like the element symbol) powers every aspect of Cboe's business and operations, and helps to enable innovation across its markets, products, data, and insights. Cboe Titanium also powers trading of equities, options, and futures on Cboe's markets in the U.S., UK, Europe, Australia, Japan, and Canada.

Using common protocols and features, Cboe's unified technology platform is designed to offer customers an efficient, consistent experience regardless of where they are in the world. Meanwhile, the flexibility of Cboe Titanium allows Cboe to locally optimize and customize the platform for the unique needs of any market or asset class. This enables enhanced consistency and scalability, allowing Cboe to build a feature or product once and then deploy it globally, bringing innovative products, features, and data to new markets and customers at greater speed. This effort aligns with Cboe's global strategy and commitment to expanding access to its markets, products, data, and services to customers across the world.

For more information on Cboe Canada, visit www.cboe.com/ca/equities/ and for more information on Cboe Titanium, visit www.cboe.com/titanium.

Cboe® and Cboe Global Markets® are registered trademarks and Cboe TitaniumSM and Cboe TiSM are service marks of Cboe Exchange, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may," "might," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue," and the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. All statements that reflect our expectations, assumptions or projections about the future other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

We operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include: the loss of our right to exclusively list and trade certain index options and futures products; economic, political and market conditions; compliance with legal and regulatory obligations; price competition and consolidation in our industry; decreases in trading or clearing volumes, market data fees or a shift in the mix of products traded on our exchanges; legislative or regulatory changes or changes in tax regimes; our ability to protect our systems and communication networks from security vulnerabilities and breaches; our ability to attract and retain skilled management and other personnel; increasing competition by foreign and domestic entities; our dependence on and exposure to risk from third parties; factors that impact the quality and integrity of our and other applicable indices; our ability to manage our global operations, growth, and strategic acquisitions or alliances effectively; our ability to operate our business without violating the intellectual property rights of others and the costs associated with protecting our intellectual property rights; our ability to minimize the risks, including our credit, counterparty, investment, and default risks, associated with operating our clearinghouses; our ability to accommodate trading and clearing volume and transaction traffic, including significant increases, without failure or degradation of performance of our systems; misconduct by those who use our markets or our products or for whom we clear transactions; challenges to our use of open source software code; our ability to meet our compliance obligations, including managing our business interests and our regulatory responsibilities; the loss of key customers or a significant reduction in trading or clearing volumes by key customers; our ability to maintain BIDS Trading as an independently managed and operated trading venue, separate from and not integrated with our registered national securities exchanges; damage to our reputation; the ability of our compliance and risk management methods to effectively monitor and manage our risks; restrictions imposed by our debt obligations and our ability to make payments on or refinance our debt obligations; our ability to maintain an investment grade credit rating; impairment of our goodwill, long-lived assets, investments or intangible assets; the accuracy of our estimates and expectations; and litigation risks and other liabilities. More detailed information about factors that may affect our actual results to differ may be found in our filings with the SEC, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other filings made from time to time with the SEC.

We do not undertake, and we expressly disclaim, any duty to update any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

Cboe Media Contacts

Cboe Analyst Contact Angela Tu Tim Cave

Kenneth Hill, CFA

+1-646-856-8734 +44 (0) 7593-506-719

+1-312-786-7559

[email protected] [email protected]

[email protected]



SOURCE Cboe Global Markets, Inc.