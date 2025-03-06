Developed for fintechs, financial institutions and bank sponsors, the report breaks down key obstacles and approaches for ecosystem players.

Thredd, a leading next-generation global payments processor, today released Payments Unstitched: Protecting Growing Your Payments Business in 2025 providing fintechs, financial institutions, bank sponsors and others insights into the challenges impacting sustainable growth.

"Today, speed to market and rapid innovation cycles continue to drive us forward, but succeeding in the next chapter of financial transformation will require focusing on a new set of challenges," said Jim McCarthy, CEO of Thredd. "This guide aims to capture some of the expert insights players in our ecosystem can use to address key trends and protect and grow their businesses."

The guide focuses on three broad sets of business challenges and potential remedies and tools for effectively addressing them:

Vital operational controls that are labour-intensive, costly and subject to error.

that are labour-intensive, costly and subject to error. Continuously evolving fraud and risk challenges.

challenges. A regulatory and business environment placing more burden and scrutiny on compliance

To download Thredd's latest guide and access actionable strategies for achieving a more automated, AI-driven and integrated approach to back office, fraud and compliance management, visit https://bit.ly/protect-grow-report.

About Thredd:

Thredd is the trusted next-gen payments processing partner for innovators looking to modernise their payments offerings worldwide. We process billions of debit, prepaid and credit transactions annually, serving over 100 fintechs, digital banks, and embedded finance providers, from consumer to corporate, based across 44 countries.

Thredd's unique offering is its client-centric approach, combining hands-on support with modern, reliable, and scalable technology. Thredd's assured solution accelerates the development and delivery of consumer and corporate payments components embedded within digital banks, as well as for expense management, B2B payments, crypto, lending, credit, Buy Now Pay Later ("BNPL"), FX, remittance, and open banking innovators. By partnering with our clients from concept to creation with our easily configurable solutions, we allow these leaders the agility to achieve their core business aspirations.

Thredd has enabled market leaders since 2007 and has a highly reliable platform with 99.99% availability. Thredd's highly customisable solutions on our API-first platform, surrounded by our in-depth industry expertise, value-added services, global presence, and technical resilience, are designed to scale with ease. Thredd is certified by Visa, Mastercard and Discover/Diners Club to process transactions globally and has branded offices in London, Singapore, and Sydney, with remote colleagues based all over the world.

