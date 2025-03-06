iCoupon, the global leading provider of intelligent vouchering solutions, has entered a partnership with Navitaire, an Amadeus company. The partnership facilitates the use by Navitaire's airline customers of iCoupon's integrated digital and contactless vouchering technology, eliminating the need for paper vouchers and cumbersome manual processes in the event of flight disruption.

This collaboration will enable Navitaire to introduce iCoupon's technology to its network of low-cost and hybrid airline carriers, thereby enhancing their service offerings.

Navitaire, known for its innovative solutions tailored for low-cost and hybrid carriers, provides a comprehensive suite of services that include reservations, ancillary sales, loyalty and revenue management. The company's open platform architecture allows seamless integration with various partners, ensuring that customers can leverage the latest advancements in technology without extensive development efforts.

This partnership with iCoupon is a testament to Navitaire's commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and customer satisfaction through strategic collaborations.

The new deal follows the success of iCoupon's existing collaboration with Amadeus since 2020, building on the natural synergy between the organizations.

CEO of iCoupon, Richard Bye said, "We are very excited about our partnership with Navitaire. With the demand for seamless travel experiences continuing to rise, airlines seek to optimise their systems and services to stay competitive and we are uniquely positioned to help them achieve this by delivering streamlined, efficient solutions tailored to their needs."

David P. Evans, CEO, Navitaire, also applauded the iCoupon partnership and integration with the Navitaire Airline Platform. "Our new partnership with iCoupon means our customers have access to seamless digital and contactless vouchering technology without additional integration development. The iCoupon integration enhances Navitaire's service offerings, helping our customers experience more efficient and streamlined operations."

iCoupon works with partners across the globe and currently more than 190 airlines, 280 airports and 2,500 retail units are benefiting from iCoupon's hassle-free solutions.

About iCoupon

iCoupon is a market-leading intelligent vouchering company with a global presence, specialising in the provision of digital vouchering services within the aviation industry and beyond. Collaborating with an extensive network of more than 190 airlines, spanning over 280 airports and in excess of 2,500 retail establishments, the company's aim is to share value and place it where it counts. iCoupon leverages its unique technology to facilitate the seamless distribution of intelligent vouchers by airlines, airports, ground handlers and retailers directly to passenger boarding passes, enhancing the value-sharing experience.

iCoupon's automated solution marks a transformative shift; ultimately rendering physical vouchering in airports obsolete. It empowers the issuance of vouchers of varying values directly onto the boarding pass whether they reside on mobile devices or printed versions. These vouchers serve multiple purposes, from compensation and promotions to loyalty and rewards, even extending to meal entitlements for staff and crew. iCoupon has established itself as the industry standard for intelligent vouchering at airports, offering travellers a hassle-free, contactless, and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional vouchering methods.

Founded in 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom, iCoupon operates in collaboration with partners across the globe, streamlining the airport vouchering process. To date, iCoupon has proudly issued over one billion vouchers for leading airlines, airports, partners, and retailers. Notable clients include the likes of the Lufthansa Group, SAS, Wizz Air, Menzies Aviation, Ryanair, Aer Lingus, Norwegian, AirFrance KLM, Swissport, SSP Group, and Lagardère.

About Navitaire

Navitaire (www.navitaire.com), an Amadeus company, delivers industry-leading technology services supporting growth, profitability, and innovation to more than 65 airlines and rail companies worldwide, including many of the world's most successful low-cost and hybrid airlines. Navitaire offers a full suite of proven solutions focused on revenue generation and streamlining costs in reservations, ancillary sales, loyalty, revenue accounting, and business intelligence. Navitaire has offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Amadeus Group. Learn more about Navitaire's industry leadership in shaping the world of travel at www.navitaire.com.

Navitaire is one of the first technology providers to operate its entire airline platform solution in the cloud, offering its carriers dynamic scalability to keep pace with growth and access to leading-edge technology that supports modern offer and order retailing concepts. Its extensive API suite and proven retailing and distribution capabilities gives airlines flexible options to offer bundled or a la carte ancillary services throughout a customer's journey. Navitaire's dynamic distribution, including its cloud-based NDC-enabled and digital channels, enables connections with industry and business partners, ranging from online travel agencies and airlines to travel commerce companies, all using modern technology.

About Amadeus

Amadeus makes the experience of travel better for everyone, everywhere by inspiring innovation, partnerships and responsibility to people, places and planet.

Our technology powers the travel and tourism industry. Inspiring more open ways of working. More connected ways of thinking, centered around the traveler. Our open platform connects the global travel and hospitality ecosystem. From startups to big industry players and governments too. Together, transforming how travel works.

We are working to make travel a force for social and environmental good. A collective responsibility to protect and improve the people and places we visit, ensuring travel continues to make positive contribution to our world.

We apply innovation to meet new needs, to solve real challenges. Our truly diverse global workforce, made up of 150 nationalities, is passionate about travel and technology.

We are an IBEX 35 company, listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange under AMS.MC. We have also been recognized by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the last 13 years.

