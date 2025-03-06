Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.03.2025
ACCESS Newswire
06.03.2025 17:02 Uhr
jone liu: ACEELE: World First 4K Smart Portable Quad Monitor

Finanznachrichten News

4-Screen Display | 4K Ultra HD Resolution | 4 Smart Functional Buttons | 1-Cable Multi-Connection | Bulit in Docking Station & Stand |

SHENZHEN, CN / ACCESS Newswire / March 6, 2025 / Aceele makes multitasking and productivity easier and more consistent. Whether you're working from a café, a co-working space, or a remote beach, Aceele's lightweight and portable design ensures seamless screen expansion for all your devices.

With its 4-Screen Display, 4K Ultra HD Resolution, 4 Smart Functional Buttons, 1-Cable Multi-Connection, and Built-in Docking Station & Stand, Aceele is the ultimate solution for digital nomads, professionals, creatives, and students alike. It's perfect for extending your workspace, sharing content, or simply boosting your efficiency.

Aceele is also a game-changer for rare and out-of-print materials. Its high-resolution display and flexible design make it an ideal tool for digitizing and preserving valuable content that may never see a physical reprint.

From designers and programmers to frequent travelers and educators, Aceele adapts to your needs, offering unmatched versatility and performance.

Just Launched on Kickstarter!
Join us on our journey to redefine portable displays. Support Aceele on Kickstarter today and unlock exclusive early-bird rewards.

Click here to support Aceele on Kickstarter

Contact Information

john smith
Marketing Manager
hello@aceele.com

.

SOURCE: jone liu



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
