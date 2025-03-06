WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department on Thursday announced the details of this month's auctions of three-year and ten-year notes and thirty-year bonds.The Treasury said it plans to sell $58 billion worth of three-year notes, $39 billion worth of ten-year notes and $22 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.The results of the three-year note auction are due to be announced next Tuesday, the results of the ten-year note auction are due to be announced next Wednesday and the results of the thirty-year bond auction are due to be announced next Thursday.Last month, the Treasury sold $58 billion worth of three-year notes, $42 billion worth of ten-year notes and $25 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.The three-year note auction attracted well above average demand, while the ten-year note and thirty-year bond auctions attracted below average demand.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX