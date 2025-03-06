Anzeige
06.03.2025
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 06

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 57985 )
(LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Final Net Asset Value

FUND NAMENAVISINNAV DATE
Twenty Four Select Monthly Income Fund Limited85.25XD GG00BJVDZ9465th March 2025

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited

Alex Murray +353 1 5717 346

Date: 06th March 2025S


