The construction industry in Austria is expected to grow in real terms by 2.5% in 2025, supported by an increase in new orders for construction and civil engineering, a rise in housing loans, a decline in inflation rate, coupled with investment in infrastructure and energy projects.

According to the latest data released by Statistics Austria, the country's construction new orders index grew by 1.4% year on year (YoY) in the first eleven months of 2024, while civil engineering new orders grew by 10.6% YoY during the same period. According to the Oesterreichische Nationalbank (OeNB), new loans for housing purposes grew by 6.6% YoY in the first eleven months of 2024.

According to Statics Austria, the inflation rate stood at 2% in Austria, which is within the target range of 2% set by the European Central Bank. However, a rising budget deficit, a fall in construction turnover and production, and a weak industrial market are likely to weigh on the growth of the construction industry over the short to medium term.

According to Statistics Austria, the average construction production index fell by 1% YoY in the first nine months of 2024, while the average industrial and manufacturing production index fell by 3.9% and 4.2% respectively during the same period. According to the OeNB Central Bank, the Austrian government's budget deficit is expected to increase from 3.9% of GDP in 2024 to 4.1% in 2025.



Over the remainder of the forecast period, the Austrian construction industry is expected to register an annual average growth rate of 2.5% between 2026 and 2029, supported by public and private sector investments to develop the transport and renewable energy infrastructure, coupled with the government's aim to produce 100% of the country's electricity through renewable energy sources by 2030



Scope

Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in Austria, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data



7 Appendix

7.1 What is this Report About?

7.2 Definitions

7.3 Methodology



