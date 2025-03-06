DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 06-March-2025 / 16:59 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 6 March 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 6 March 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 169,228 Highest price paid per share: 108.50p Lowest price paid per share: 98.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 100.5588p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 319,920,724 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (319,920,724) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 100.5588p 169,228

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 1019 106.00 08:01:10 00325963753TRLO1 XLON 766 108.00 08:29:20 00325983109TRLO1 XLON 327 108.00 08:29:52 00325983490TRLO1 XLON 174 108.00 08:29:52 00325983491TRLO1 XLON 101 108.00 08:29:52 00325983492TRLO1 XLON 594 108.50 08:33:21 00325986289TRLO1 XLON 398 108.50 08:33:21 00325986290TRLO1 XLON 101 108.50 08:33:21 00325986291TRLO1 XLON 239 108.00 08:36:41 00325988890TRLO1 XLON 872 108.00 08:36:41 00325988891TRLO1 XLON 155 107.00 08:49:53 00326001129TRLO1 XLON 3186 107.00 08:49:53 00326001130TRLO1 XLON 1113 107.00 08:49:53 00326001131TRLO1 XLON 1114 107.00 08:49:53 00326001132TRLO1 XLON 1113 107.00 08:49:53 00326001133TRLO1 XLON 619 106.50 08:49:53 00326001135TRLO1 XLON 439 106.50 08:49:53 00326001136TRLO1 XLON 1079 106.00 08:50:42 00326002014TRLO1 XLON 1042 104.50 08:52:30 00326003665TRLO1 XLON 838 102.00 09:00:25 00326012611TRLO1 XLON 271 102.00 09:00:25 00326012612TRLO1 XLON 1115 101.00 09:07:28 00326020075TRLO1 XLON 1096 100.00 09:17:32 00326030035TRLO1 XLON 1055 99.20 09:29:09 00326042708TRLO1 XLON 4000 99.20 09:29:09 00326042709TRLO1 XLON 4000 99.20 09:29:09 00326042710TRLO1 XLON 4105 99.20 09:29:09 00326042711TRLO1 XLON 2246 99.20 09:29:09 00326042712TRLO1 XLON 1754 99.20 09:29:09 00326042713TRLO1 XLON 3978 99.20 09:29:20 00326042872TRLO1 XLON 22 99.20 09:30:40 00326044613TRLO1 XLON 11978 99.20 09:30:40 00326044614TRLO1 XLON 4000 99.20 09:30:40 00326044615TRLO1 XLON 1415 99.20 09:30:43 00326044710TRLO1 XLON 1689 99.20 09:30:43 00326044711TRLO1 XLON 1108 99.20 09:31:02 00326045045TRLO1 XLON 896 99.20 09:31:02 00326045035TRLO1 XLON 2004 99.20 09:31:02 00326045036TRLO1 XLON 1996 99.20 09:31:02 00326045037TRLO1 XLON 151 99.20 09:31:02 00326045038TRLO1 XLON 46 99.20 09:31:02 00326045039TRLO1 XLON 1 99.20 09:31:02 00326045040TRLO1 XLON 1600 99.20 09:31:02 00326045041TRLO1 XLON 2202 99.20 09:31:02 00326045042TRLO1 XLON 46 99.20 09:31:02 00326045043TRLO1 XLON 28 99.20 09:31:02 00326045044TRLO1 XLON 47 99.20 09:31:02 00326045046TRLO1 XLON 28 99.20 09:31:02 00326045047TRLO1 XLON 1228 99.20 09:31:02 00326045048TRLO1 XLON 540 99.20 09:31:16 00326045251TRLO1 XLON 1043 98.00 09:37:41 00326053732TRLO1 XLON 1081 98.60 09:53:36 00326071142TRLO1 XLON 1600 98.60 09:53:36 00326071134TRLO1 XLON 2400 98.60 09:53:36 00326071135TRLO1 XLON 3824 98.60 09:53:36 00326071136TRLO1 XLON 176 98.60 09:53:36 00326071137TRLO1 XLON 3824 98.60 09:53:36 00326071138TRLO1 XLON 1863 98.60 09:53:37 00326071170TRLO1 XLON 1099 98.60 09:53:37 00326071173TRLO1 XLON 2137 98.60 09:53:37 00326071171TRLO1 XLON 1107 99.60 10:06:49 00326075228TRLO1 XLON 700 99.20 10:06:49 00326075229TRLO1 XLON 2802 99.40 10:17:57 00326075686TRLO1 XLON 295 99.40 10:17:57 00326075687TRLO1 XLON 400 100.50 11:17:36 00326078811TRLO1 XLON 594 100.00 11:24:40 00326078979TRLO1 XLON 525 100.00 11:24:40 00326078980TRLO1 XLON 753 99.40 11:30:42 00326079134TRLO1 XLON 1260 99.40 11:33:40 00326079196TRLO1 XLON 200 100.00 11:46:19 00326079592TRLO1 XLON

