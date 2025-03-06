Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.03.2025
Wie KI die Medikamentenzulassung um Jahre verkürzt!
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
06.03.25
15:29 Uhr
1,160 Euro
-0,040
-3,33 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1601,42019:34
Dow Jones News
06.03.2025 18:33 Uhr
167 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
06-March-2025 / 16:59 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
6 March 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               6 March 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      169,228 
Highest price paid per share:         108.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          98.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 100.5588p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 319,920,724 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (319,920,724) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      100.5588p                    169,228

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
1019              106.00          08:01:10         00325963753TRLO1     XLON 
766              108.00          08:29:20         00325983109TRLO1     XLON 
327              108.00          08:29:52         00325983490TRLO1     XLON 
174              108.00          08:29:52         00325983491TRLO1     XLON 
101              108.00          08:29:52         00325983492TRLO1     XLON 
594              108.50          08:33:21         00325986289TRLO1     XLON 
398              108.50          08:33:21         00325986290TRLO1     XLON 
101              108.50          08:33:21         00325986291TRLO1     XLON 
239              108.00          08:36:41         00325988890TRLO1     XLON 
872              108.00          08:36:41         00325988891TRLO1     XLON 
155              107.00          08:49:53         00326001129TRLO1     XLON 
3186              107.00          08:49:53         00326001130TRLO1     XLON 
1113              107.00          08:49:53         00326001131TRLO1     XLON 
1114              107.00          08:49:53         00326001132TRLO1     XLON 
1113              107.00          08:49:53         00326001133TRLO1     XLON 
619              106.50          08:49:53         00326001135TRLO1     XLON 
439              106.50          08:49:53         00326001136TRLO1     XLON 
1079              106.00          08:50:42         00326002014TRLO1     XLON 
1042              104.50          08:52:30         00326003665TRLO1     XLON 
838              102.00          09:00:25         00326012611TRLO1     XLON 
271              102.00          09:00:25         00326012612TRLO1     XLON 
1115              101.00          09:07:28         00326020075TRLO1     XLON 
1096              100.00          09:17:32         00326030035TRLO1     XLON 
1055              99.20           09:29:09         00326042708TRLO1     XLON 
4000              99.20           09:29:09         00326042709TRLO1     XLON 
4000              99.20           09:29:09         00326042710TRLO1     XLON 
4105              99.20           09:29:09         00326042711TRLO1     XLON 
2246              99.20           09:29:09         00326042712TRLO1     XLON 
1754              99.20           09:29:09         00326042713TRLO1     XLON 
3978              99.20           09:29:20         00326042872TRLO1     XLON 
22               99.20           09:30:40         00326044613TRLO1     XLON 
11978             99.20           09:30:40         00326044614TRLO1     XLON 
4000              99.20           09:30:40         00326044615TRLO1     XLON 
1415              99.20           09:30:43         00326044710TRLO1     XLON 
1689              99.20           09:30:43         00326044711TRLO1     XLON 
1108              99.20           09:31:02         00326045045TRLO1     XLON 
896              99.20           09:31:02         00326045035TRLO1     XLON 
2004              99.20           09:31:02         00326045036TRLO1     XLON 
1996              99.20           09:31:02         00326045037TRLO1     XLON 
151              99.20           09:31:02         00326045038TRLO1     XLON 
46               99.20           09:31:02         00326045039TRLO1     XLON 
1               99.20           09:31:02         00326045040TRLO1     XLON 
1600              99.20           09:31:02         00326045041TRLO1     XLON 
2202              99.20           09:31:02         00326045042TRLO1     XLON 
46               99.20           09:31:02         00326045043TRLO1     XLON 
28               99.20           09:31:02         00326045044TRLO1     XLON 
47               99.20           09:31:02         00326045046TRLO1     XLON 
28               99.20           09:31:02         00326045047TRLO1     XLON 
1228              99.20           09:31:02         00326045048TRLO1     XLON 
540              99.20           09:31:16         00326045251TRLO1     XLON 
1043              98.00           09:37:41         00326053732TRLO1     XLON 
1081              98.60           09:53:36         00326071142TRLO1     XLON 
1600              98.60           09:53:36         00326071134TRLO1     XLON 
2400              98.60           09:53:36         00326071135TRLO1     XLON 
3824              98.60           09:53:36         00326071136TRLO1     XLON 
176              98.60           09:53:36         00326071137TRLO1     XLON 
3824              98.60           09:53:36         00326071138TRLO1     XLON 
1863              98.60           09:53:37         00326071170TRLO1     XLON 
1099              98.60           09:53:37         00326071173TRLO1     XLON 
2137              98.60           09:53:37         00326071171TRLO1     XLON 
1107              99.60           10:06:49         00326075228TRLO1     XLON 
700              99.20           10:06:49         00326075229TRLO1     XLON 
2802              99.40           10:17:57         00326075686TRLO1     XLON 
295              99.40           10:17:57         00326075687TRLO1     XLON 
400              100.50          11:17:36         00326078811TRLO1     XLON 
594              100.00          11:24:40         00326078979TRLO1     XLON 
525              100.00          11:24:40         00326078980TRLO1     XLON 
753              99.40           11:30:42         00326079134TRLO1     XLON 
1260              99.40           11:33:40         00326079196TRLO1     XLON 
200              100.00          11:46:19         00326079592TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 06, 2025 12:01 ET (17:01 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

300              100.00          11:48:28         00326079643TRLO1     XLON 
726              99.40           11:58:36         00326079861TRLO1     XLON 
200              99.80           12:10:15         00326080225TRLO1     XLON 
1048              99.60           12:20:24         00326080612TRLO1     XLON 
1111              101.00          12:35:12         00326081267TRLO1     XLON 
1081              101.50          13:03:03         00326082630TRLO1     XLON 
1021              101.00          13:03:37         00326082675TRLO1     XLON 
1021              101.00          13:03:37         00326082676TRLO1     XLON 
200              101.50          13:03:37         00326082677TRLO1     XLON 
631              101.50          13:03:37         00326082678TRLO1     XLON 
568              101.50          13:03:37         00326082679TRLO1     XLON 
419              101.50          13:03:37         00326082680TRLO1     XLON 
1705              101.50          13:03:37         00326082681TRLO1     XLON 
445              100.50          13:03:51         00326082683TRLO1     XLON 
1597              100.50          13:03:51         00326082684TRLO1     XLON 
2164              100.50          14:24:22         00326086499TRLO1     XLON 
2100              100.50          15:29:38         00326091027TRLO1     XLON 
1900              100.50          15:29:38         00326091028TRLO1     XLON 
2100              100.50          15:29:38         00326091029TRLO1     XLON 
1101              100.50          15:34:05         00326091227TRLO1     XLON 
1418              100.50          15:34:08         00326091230TRLO1     XLON 
208              100.50          15:34:41         00326091283TRLO1     XLON 
1034              100.50          15:35:14         00326091308TRLO1     XLON 
1939              100.50          15:35:14         00326091309TRLO1     XLON 
349              100.50          15:35:14         00326091307TRLO1     XLON 
1034              100.00          15:38:36         00326091505TRLO1     XLON 
733              100.00          15:38:36         00326091506TRLO1     XLON 
1200              101.00          16:06:45         00326093595TRLO1     XLON 
3198              101.00          16:06:45         00326093596TRLO1     XLON 
2000              101.00          16:06:45         00326093597TRLO1     XLON 
2000              101.00          16:06:45         00326093598TRLO1     XLON 
685              101.00          16:06:45         00326093600TRLO1     XLON 
3200              101.00          16:06:45         00326093601TRLO1     XLON 
115              101.00          16:06:45         00326093603TRLO1     XLON 
322              101.00          16:06:45         00326093604TRLO1     XLON 
3120              101.00          16:06:45         00326093605TRLO1     XLON 
4207              101.00          16:06:45         00326093599TRLO1     XLON 
880              101.00          16:06:45         00326093606TRLO1     XLON 
300              101.00          16:06:45         00326093607TRLO1     XLON 
1906              101.00          16:06:45         00326093608TRLO1     XLON 
3293              101.00          16:06:45         00326093602TRLO1     XLON 
1794              101.00          16:06:45         00326093609TRLO1     XLON 
3156              101.50          16:16:27         00326094579TRLO1     XLON 
1052              101.50          16:16:27         00326094580TRLO1     XLON 
1052              101.50          16:16:27         00326094581TRLO1     XLON 
1300              101.50          16:16:27         00326094582TRLO1     XLON 
1212              101.00          16:20:00         00326094972TRLO1     XLON 
1093              101.00          16:20:33         00326095033TRLO1     XLON 
3               101.00          16:20:33         00326095034TRLO1     XLON 
25               101.00          16:20:33         00326095035TRLO1     XLON 
800              101.00          16:20:34         00326095038TRLO1     XLON 
867              101.00          16:20:39         00326095044TRLO1     XLON 
1541              101.00          16:22:05         00326095231TRLO1     XLON 
1334              101.00          16:22:05         00326095232TRLO1     XLON 
542              101.00          16:23:02         00326095389TRLO1     XLON 
326              101.00          16:24:00         00326095481TRLO1     XLON 
257              101.00          16:24:00         00326095482TRLO1     XLON 
678              101.00          16:24:00         00326095483TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  378254 
EQS News ID:  2096826 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2096826&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 06, 2025 12:01 ET (17:01 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
