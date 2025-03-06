KeyBank: TEDxPortland Announces Women's Leadership Forum With Christine Sinclair at April 26 Event

Interview with Karina LeBlanc Headlines the Nonprofit's Thirteenth Year

TEDxPortland, an all-volunteer nonprofit organization and the largest TEDx conference in North America, announces a new Women's Leadership Forum taking the stage on Saturday, April 26 at Portland's Keller Auditorium. The Women's Leadership Forum will headline the event's Year 13 program. Made possible by a partnership with KeyBank and the Portland Thorns FC, the new platform features an interview led by former Thorns and Canadian international teammates Karina LeBlanc, Executive Vice President of Strategic Growth Development RAJ Sports, the ownership group of Portland Thorns/WNBA Portland, with Christine Sinclair-FIFA's all-time scoring record holder, Olympic Gold Medalist, and five-time World Cup player.

The final lineup of TEDxPortland's Year 13 features eleven speakers and seven performers centered around this year's theme: Continuum. The Women's Leadership Forum is a new format for TEDxPortland; the interview will delve into leadership, legacy, and how we can all make an impact in our community. More information on Year 13 speakers, performers, and hosts can be found at TEDxPortland's new website.

"We're honored to have the opportunity to shine a spotlight on Christine Sinclair, whose unparalleled leadership-both on and off the field-has inspired so many of us," said Karina LeBlanc. "This Women's Leadership Forum represents the power of connection, community, and legacy, and I'm excited to explore these themes with Christine in front of the TEDxPortland audience. Together, we hope to lead a conversation that inspires future generations to step into their own leadership potential-whether in sports, business, or life-and empowers everyone to lean into their own greatness and take action."

"We're incredibly excited to welcome Christine Sinclair, one of the greatest female soccer players of our lifetime, and unquestionably the GOAT of the Thorns FC. Christine and Karina will be magic on our stage," said TEDxPortland founder Dave Rae. "This new on-stage interview format expands our event offering and welcomes new dreamers, thinkers, and doers to join us at TEDxPortland."

"KeyBank is proud to sponsor TEDxPortland and bring this event and forum to attendees," said Josh Lyons, KeyBank Oregon and SW Washington Market President. "We are a big supporter of the Thorns and women's sports in general, we know that Karina and Sin will have an interesting conversation and guests will be treated to a look into the life of this sports legend."

Christine Sinclair's portrait was painted by TEDxPortland's first ever artist in residence, Kyra Watkins, a Portland-based public and digital artist originally from Cincinnati, Ohio. The artist created two one-of-a-kind pieces for each speaker and performer in Year 13-one of their inner-child, aged 4-8, and one as a young teenager. These one-of-a-kind pieces are currently on display at L'Atelier Yaffe through April 27.

Founded in 2009, TEDxPortland strives to host the most inspirational and educational day of the year-to bring a community together that celebrates people, partners, and place. In welcoming a multi-cultural audience who seeks a deeper understanding of the world, TEDxPortland believes in the power of ideas to change attitudes, perspectives, and lives.

Tickets to the dynamic event from 9 am to 5 pm on Saturday, April 26, are on sale now, ranging from $99 to $169. Each ticket includes TEDxPortland's award-winning event book, coffee and tea in the morning, an interactive lunch experience, and a complimentary post-event happy hour in Keller Park.

TEDxPortland photos and logos can be found in the folder HERE.

About TEDxPortland

Established in 1984, TED is an annual event where some of the world's leading thinkers and doers are invited to share what they are most passionate about. "TED" stands for Technology, Entertainment, Design-three broad subject areas that are shaping our collective future. And the event is broader still, showcasing ideas that matter in any discipline. The TEDx movement is a local iteration of the annual TED event, held in cities all over the world. Portland, Oregon holds the largest TEDx conference in North America, with an all-volunteer team that brings Ideas Worth Spreading to the Rose City. Learn more at TEDxPortland.com and follow TEDxPortland on Instagram.

About Portland Thorns FC

Founded in 2012, Portland Thorns FC have set the standard for fan support and on-field success in women's soccer since its inaugural 2013 season. One of the world's most supported women's soccer clubs, Portland has led the league in attendance for eight seasons and set a new club playoff attendance record with 25,218 fans supporting Thorns FC in the 2023 semifinal match at Providence Park. Thorns FC have won the NWSL Championship a league-record three times (2013, 2017, 2022) and finished as runners-up in 2018. The club has made the postseason a league-high nine times and has won the NWSL Shield in 2016 and 2021.

About KEYCORP

In 2025, KeyCorp celebrates its bicentennial, marking 200 years of service to clients and communities from Maine to Alaska. To learn more, visit KeyBank Heritage Center. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $187 billion at December 31, 2024. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit?https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC.

