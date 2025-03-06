Victoria, Seychelles--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2025) - MEXC, the world's leading cryptocurrency trading platform, has announced a strategic partnership with Hacken, a premier blockchain security auditor, to further enhance the security of its platform. This collaboration reflects MEXC's ongoing efforts to protect user assets and maintain a robust platform, ensuring security in a rapidly changing environment.

As the crypto space continues to evolve, security remains a top priority for MEXC. Hacken will conduct a comprehensive security assessment to ensure the platform's infrastructure remains protected from vulnerabilities and cyber threats. The assessment will focus on various critical areas, including identifying and addressing vulnerabilities across web applications, mobile apps, and APIs, assessing encryption measures to prevent data leakage, safeguarding session management to prevent hijacking and fixation attacks, and verifying that user inputs are sanitized to prevent injection attacks.

Tracy Jin, COO of MEXC, commented, "At MEXC, the security of our users and their assets stands as our paramount priority. While we continuously strive to offer assets for trading, we are equally committed to providing a fortress of protection for our users' investments. Through our strategic partnership with Hacken's cybersecurity experts, we implement industry-leading security measures that evolve alongside emerging threats. This multi-dimensional approach ensures that MEXC remains both agile in responding to market opportunities and resilient against sophisticated security challenges."

Dyma Budorin, CEO of Hacken, commented, "Security is the backbone of a reliable trading platform, and at Hacken, we are committed to raising the industry standard. Our partnership with MEXC reflects their strong commitment to protecting users and maintaining a secure ecosystem. Through a comprehensive security assessment, we will identify and address potential risks, strengthening MEXC's defenses against emerging threats. In an industry built on trust, proactive security is essential for long-term success and user confidence."

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto". Serving over 32 million users across 170+ countries and regions, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, frequent airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

For more information, visit: MEXC Website|X|Telegram|How to Sign Up on MEXC

