Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2025) - The 2020 R. Keast Investment Trust (the "Trust") announced that on March 3, 2025, it completed an acquisition (the "Acquisition") from R. Keast Family Holdings Inc. ("KFH" or the "Seller") pursuant to share purchase agreements dated November 30, 2024, the following number of common shares in the authorized capital of the following entities for a purchase price of $0.0001 per common share: 750,000 common shares in 1317229 B.C. Ltd. ("229"), 750,000 common shares in 1317227 B.C. Ltd. ("227"), 750,000 common shares in 1317220 B.C. Ltd. ("220"), 750,000 common shares in 1317202 B.C. Ltd. ("202"), and 675,000 common shares in 1246777 B.C. Ltd. ("777", collectively, the "Purchased Shares").

Prior to the Acquisition, the Trust did not hold any common shares in 229, 227, 220, 202, and 777. As a result of the Acquisition, the Trust now holds 750,000 (16.216%) shares in 229, 750,000 (15.416%) shares in 227, 750,000 (19.355%) shares in 220, 750,000 (16.216%) in 202, and 675,000 (21.951%) in 777. The Trust purchased the Purchased Shares for private investment purposes and may increase or decrease its beneficial ownership or control in 229, 227, 220, 202, and 777 as circumstances or market conditions warrant.

The acquisition of 675,000 common shares of 777 was conducted in reliance on the "private agreement exemption" in section 4.2 of National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids ("NI 62-104") and as a result was exempt from the take-over bid requirements in Part 2 of NI 62-104. The Purchased Shares were purchased from fewer than five sellers and at a price not greater than 115% of the value of the Purchased Shares.

This news release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. A copy of the early warning report will appear with 229, 227, 220, 202, and 777's documents on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval at www.sedarplus.ca.

