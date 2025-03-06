OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Oil futures settled slightly higher on Thursday after some wild swings amid uncertainty about the outlook for oil demand, and on possible excess supply in the market.Recent data showing a jump in crude inventories in the U.S., and the OPEC+'s decision to return voluntary output from April, weighed on prices.The dollar's weakness supported oil prices, butWest Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April settled at $66.36 a barrel, up $0.05% from previous close.Brent crude futures were up $0.12 or 0.17% at $69.42 a barrel a little while ago.Comments from US Commerce Secretary Lutnick gave crude a boost. Lutnick said President Trump is likely to defer tariffs on Canada and Mexico for all goods and services compliant with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).Data from Bloomberg said analytics firm Vortexa showed Russian Feb oil products exports reached a 1-year high of 2.5 million bpd.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX