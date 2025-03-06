ISSAQUAH (dpa-AFX) - Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $1.79 billion, or $4.02 per share. This compares with $1.74 billion, or $3.92 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.11 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 9.1% to $62.530 billion from $57.331 billion last year.Costco Wholesale Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $1.79 Bln. vs. $1.74 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.02 vs. $3.92 last year. -Revenue: $62.530 Bln vs. $57.331 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX