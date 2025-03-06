BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Cango Inc. (CANG):Earnings: RMB55.89 million in Q4 vs. -RMB103.78 million in the same period last year. EPS: RMB0.48 in Q4 vs. -RMB0.95 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Cango Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB59.19 million or RMB0.51 per share for the period.Revenue: RMB668.03 million in Q4 vs. RMB130.24 million in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX