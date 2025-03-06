Middle East Media Research Institute Launches Bluesky & Threads Accounts

Follow These New Accounts For The Latest MEMRI Research

The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) has just launched a Bluesky account and a Threads account to share the latest research, translations, videos, and analysis on the Middle East and beyond, directly to you.

Join over 500,000 daily subscribers who receive MEMRI content on social media - X , Facebook, YouTube, Vimeo, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Follow us now on our Bluesky account in three easy steps:

1. Using your Bluesky app, click here to go to the MEMRI account (or you can search for "MEMRI" or "Middle East Media" in the search bar in the upper right of the app).

2. Click the "Follow" button on the upper right.

3. On the Home page, click on "Following" to ensure you see the latest content from the MEMRI account.

Follow us on our Threads account in two steps:

1. Using your Threads app, click here to go to the MEMRI account (or you can search for "MEMRI" in the search bar)

2. Click the "Follow" button on the left side of the screen.

ABOUT MEMRI

Exploring the Middle East and South Asia through their media, MEMRI bridges the language gap between the West and the Middle East and South Asia, providing timely translations of Arabic, Farsi, Urdu-Pashtu, Dari, Turkish, Russian, and Chinese media, as well as original analysis of political, ideological, intellectual, social, cultural, and religious trends.

Founded in February 1998 to inform the debate over U.S. policy in the Middle East, MEMRI is an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit 501(c)3 organization. MEMRI's main office is in Washington, DC, with branch offices in various world capitals. MEMRI research is translated into English, French, Polish, Japanese, Spanish, and Hebrew.

MEMRI - Middle East Media Research Institute: www.memri.org

MEMRI TV - www.memri.org/tv

Jihad & Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) - www.memri.org/jttm

Cyber & Jihad Lab (CJL) - www.memri.org/cjlab

MEMRI Twitter: https://twitter.com/memrireports/

MEMRI YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC59Cpk70K2TwdmApJOTuW9g/videos

MEMRI Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/memrireports/

Contact Information:

MEMRI

media@memri.org

202-955-9070

www.memri.org

SOURCE: Middle East Media Research Institute

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire