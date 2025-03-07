Broadcom's stock surged up to 16 percent in after-hours trading following the chipmaker's surprisingly positive forecast for the current quarter. The company expects second-quarter revenue of approximately $14.9 billion, representing a nearly 20 percent increase compared to the same period last year and significantly exceeding analyst expectations. This positive outlook provided relief to investors after competitor Marvell Technology's disappointing figures had raised concerns about AI chip demand. Broadcom's first-quarter performance already demonstrated strong momentum, with revenue reaching $14.92 billion, surpassing market expectations. The company reported a net profit of $5.5 billion ($1.14 per share), a substantial increase from $1.33 billion ($0.28 per share) in the previous year. Particularly impressive was the 77 percent growth in AI-related revenues to $4.1 billion, driven by strong demand for custom accelerators.

Positioned for Continued AI Market Success

Despite recent volatility that saw Broadcom's stock lose nearly 30 percent from its December peak, the company maintains a strong position in the booming AI market. CEO Hock Tan forecasts AI semiconductor revenue of $4.4 billion for the second quarter as hyperscale customers increase investments in customized AI chips for data centers. While facing competition from rivals like Nvidia in network technology, Broadcom benefits from being relatively diversified within the AI market with multiple customers for application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs). This advantage has helped the company triple its market capitalization since early 2022 to over $840 billion, underlining its strong foothold in the expanding AI sector.

