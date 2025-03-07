BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's exports growth eased more than expected at the start of the year and imports logged an unexpected sharp decline amid mounting trade tensions, official data revealed on Friday.Exports grew at a slower pace of 2.3 percent annually in the January to February period, following a 10.7 percent rise in December, data from the customs office showed. Exports were expected to climb 5.0 percent.Imports declined 8.4 percent from a year ago, in contrast to the 1.0 percent increase registered in December. Economists had expected imports to rise 1.0 percent again in January to February period.'US tariffs aren't to blame for the time being, at least not directly,' Capital Economics economist Julian Evans-Pritchard said.'The share of exports heading to the US dropped back somewhat from December but is still broadly in line with where it was ahead of the US election,' the economist added.While the downturn in import growth partly indicates an ongoing decline in the import intensity of GDP due to the green transition and self-sufficiency push, the extent of the latest pullback hints at some renewed cyclical weakness too, he noted.Data showed that the trade surplus increased to $170.5 billion in January to February. This was well above forecast of $143.1 billion.China imposed additional tariffs of up to 15 percent on imports of agricultural and food products from the US. The new tariffs take effect on March 10.The move came after the US President Donald Trump raised tariffs on Chinese products to 20 percent across the board.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX