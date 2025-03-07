CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.The Australian dollar fell to more than a 1-month low of 1.1018 against the NZ dollar, more than a 7-month low of 1.7154 against the euro and a 3-day low of 92.97 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.1039, 1.7038 and 93.80, respectively.Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie dropped to 2-day lows of 0.6300 and 0.9015 from Thursday's closing quotes of 0.6332 and 0.9050, respectively.If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.08 against the kiwi, 1.72 against the euro, 91.00 against the yen, 0.60 against the greenback and 0.88 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX