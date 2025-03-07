BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.The NZ dollar fell to a 5-year low of 1.8924 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.8807.Against the yen and the U.S. dollar, the kiwi slipped to a 3-day low of 84.29 and a 2-day low of 0.5712 from Thursday's closing quotes of 84.98 and 0.5736, respectively.If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.90 against the euro, 83.00 against the yen and against the 0.55 against the greenback.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX