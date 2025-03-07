MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Factory orders from Germany and house prices from the UK are the top economic news due on Friday.At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue German factory orders data for January. Orders are forecast to fall 2.4 percent on a monthly basis, in contrast to the 6.9 percent increase in December.In the meantime, UK Halifax house price data is due. Economists expect house prices to grow 0.5 percent month-on-month in February after a 0.7 percent rise in January.At 2.45 am ET, current account and foreign trade figures are due from France. The trade deficit is seen widening to EUR 4.1 billion in January from EUR 3.9 billion in December.At 3.00 am ET, Spain's statistical office INE publishes industrial output for January.At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is slated to release revised euro area GDP data for the fourth quarter of 2024. The statistical office is expected to confirm 0.1 percent sequential growth.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX