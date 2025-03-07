Orosur Mining Inc Announces Consultants Exercise Options

Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or the "Company") (TSX:OMI)(AIM:OMI), announces that it has issued 83,333 common shares of no par value ("Common Shares"), representing 0.03% of the Company's current issued share capital, following the exercise of options by consultants of the Company as follows:

Exercise Price Options

C$ 0.06 83,333

Application has been made for the 83,333 Common Shares, which rank pari passu with the existing Common Shares in issue, to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission will become effective and dealings will occur at 8:00am UK time on or around March 12, 2025.

No current members of the board, or Company executives have exercised any options.

Following Admission and for the purposes of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company will have 275,089,855 Common Shares in issue. Shareholders may use this figure as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the issued share capital of the Company.

Following Admission, the Company will have 5,045,001 options outstanding.

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSXV:OMI)(AIM:OMI) is a minerals explorer and developer currently operating in Colombia, Argentina and Nigeria.

