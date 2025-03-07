DJ Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (TIPH LN) Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 07-March-2025 / 09:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 06-Mar-2025 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 106.6613 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4462938 CODE: TIPH LN ISIN: LU1452600601 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1452600601 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPH LN Sequence No.: 378356 EQS News ID: 2097180 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 07, 2025 03:10 ET (08:10 GMT)