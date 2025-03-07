BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's consumer price inflation accelerated in February to the highest level in just over one-and-a-half years, preliminary figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Friday.Consumer prices rose 5.3 percent yearly in February, faster than January's 3.9 percent stable increase.Further, this was the highest inflation rate since July 2023, when prices had risen 6.4 percent.During February, prices have increased across almost all categories of goods and services, except clothing and footwear, the agency said.The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages quickened to 5.1 percent from 4.2 percent. Housing costs surged 8.0 percent from last year, and inflation based on transportation was also 8.0 percent, though down from 9.6 percent. Data showed that clothing and footwear prices were 1.3 percent less expensive.On a monthly basis, consumer prices climbed at a stable pace of 1.4 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX