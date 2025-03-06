Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 07.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Pioneer AI und StreaksAI revolutionieren den $28,5-Milliarden-Markt für autonome KI mit AROK
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JRKP | ISIN: US1375861036 | Ticker-Symbol: 9C0A
Tradegate
07.03.25
08:23 Uhr
3,300 Euro
+0,240
+7,84 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CANGO INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CANGO INC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,2803,52011:15
3,2803,52011:15
PR Newswire
06.03.2025 22:30 Uhr
15 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cango Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

Finanznachrichten News

SHANGHAI, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) ("Cango" or the "Company"), a leading Bitcoin mining company with an automotive transaction service in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial and Operational Highlights

  • Total revenues were RMB668.0 million (US$91.5 million), a substantial increase from RMB130.2 million in the same period of 2023. This surge was primarily attributable to the launch of our Bitcoin mining business in November 2024, which generated RMB653.0 million (US$89.5 million) in the quarter.

  • A total of 933.8 Bitcoins were mined during the quarter. The average cost to mine Bitcoin, excluding depreciation of mining machines, was US$67,769.9 per Bitcoin in the quarter.

  • Net income was RMB55.9 million (US$7.7 million) in the quarter compared with net loss of RMB103.8 million in the same period of 2023.

  • Total balance of cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were RMB2.5 billion (US$345.3 million) as of December 31, 2024.

  • The total outstanding balance of financing transactions the Company facilitated was RMB3.9 billion (US$533.0 million) as of December 31, 2024. Our credit risk exposure has decreased, with only RMB1.1 billion (US$ 148.2 million) of outstanding loan balances where the Company bears credit risks that have not been provided with full bad debt allowance or full risk assurance liabilities. M1+ and M3+ overdue ratios for all outstanding financing transactions facilitated by the Company that have not been provided with full bad debt allowance or full risk assurance liabilities were 3.24% and 1.78%, respectively, as of December 31, 2024, compared with 3.17% and 1.76%, respectively, as of September 30, 2024.

Full Year 2024 Financial and Operational Highlights

  • Total revenues were RMB804.5 million (US$110.2 million) compared with RMB1.7 billion in the full year of 2023.

  • Revenue from the Bitcoin mining business was RMB653.0 million (US$89.5 million), despite the business's very recent launch in November 2024.

  • Net income was RMB299.8 million (US$41.1 million) compared with a net loss of RMB37.9 million in the full year of 2023.

Mr. Jiayuan Lin, Chief Executive Officer of Cango, commented, "2024 was a milestone year for Cango, marking another pivotal transformation and growth phase for the Company. While we continued to develop our traditional automotive business, we also capitalized on the growing opportunities in the cryptocurrencies sector and strategically expanded into Bitcoin mining. In early November 2024, we announced our acquisition of on-rack Bitcoin mining machines with an aggregate hashrate of 50 exahashes (EH) for a total purchase price of US$400 million. By November 15, we had taken delivery of 32 EH of mining power, making us the third-largest Bitcoin miner globally. In just two months, our Bitcoin mining business generated revenues of RMB653.0 million, with a total of 933.8 Bitcoins mined as of the end of 2024."

"Driven by the Bitcoin mining business' initial success, Cango recorded total revenues of RMB668 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a year-over-year surge of over 400%. Given this field's immense growth potential, we have refined our transformation efforts and placed "Energy + Computing Power" at the core of our future development strategy. Meanwhile, we will maintain a strong focus on our used car exporting business, aiming to become a leading asset-light gateway for China's used car exports. Looking ahead to 2025, leveraging our solid foundation in the cryptocurrencies sector, we are strategically positioning ourselves for further expansion across the digital economy value chain, creating sustainable value for all our stakeholders," concluded Mr. Lin.

Mr. Yongyi Zhang, Chief Financial Officer of Cango, stated, "We are pleased to close 2024 with strong financial performance, driven by our strategic entry into the Bitcoin mining business. In 2024, we achieved a net income of RMB 299.8 million, marking a turnaround from the net loss recorded in 2023. Building on the solid foundation we have established in the Bitcoin mining business, we will continue to assess and pursue new opportunities to expand our capacity while prioritizing cost-effective and environmentally sustainable energy solutions to optimize our cost structure. As we move into 2025, we are confident that Cango is well-positioned to embark on its next phase of growth."

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

REVENUES

Total revenues in the fourth quarter of 2024 were RMB668.0 million (US$91.5 million) compared with RMB130.2 million in the same period of 2023. The significant year-over-year increase was primarily driven by the Bitcoin mining business launched in November 2024.

Revenue from the Bitcoin mining business was RMB653.0 million (US$89.5 million), with a total of 933.8 Bitcoins mined as of the end of 2024.

Revenue from automotive trading related income [1] was RMB15.0 million (US$2.1 million), compared with RMB130.2 million in the same period of 2023.

OPERATING COST AND EXPENSES

Total operating cost and expenses in the fourth quarter of 2024 were RMB645.5 million (US$88.4 million) compared with RMB159.1 million in the same period of 2023.

  • Cost of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased to RMB550.5 million (US$75.4 million) from RMB110.9 million in the same period of 2023. The year-over-year increase was primarily driven by the cost of the Bitcoin mining business. As a percentage of total revenues, cost of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024 was 82.4% compared with 85.1% in the same period of 2023.

  • Sales and marketing expenses in the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased to RMB2.2 million (US$0.3 million) from RMB4.4 million in the same period of 2023. As a percentage of total revenues, sales and marketing expenses in the fourth quarter of 2024 were 0.3% compared with 3.4% in the same period of 2023.

  • General and administrative expenses in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased to RMB127.9 million (US$17.5 million) from RMB45.6 million in the same period of 2023. As a percentage of total revenues, general and administrative expenses in the fourth quarter of 2024 were 19.1% compared with 35.0% in the same period of 2023.

  • Research and development expenses in the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased to RMB1.3 million (US$0.2 million) from RMB7.3 million in the same period of 2023. As a percentage of total revenues, research and development expenses in the fourth quarter of 2024 were 0.2% compared with 5.6% in the same period of 2023.

  • Net loss on contingent risk assurance liabilities in the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB4.6 million (US$0.6 million), compared with RMB22.2 million in the same period of 2023.

  • Net recovery on provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB66.1 million (US$9.1 million), compared with RMB31.2 million in the same period of 2023.

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

Income from operations in the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB22.5 million (US$3.1 million) compared with loss from operations of RMB28.9 million in the same period of 2023.

NET INCOME

Net income in the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB55.9 million (US$7.7 million) compared with net loss of RMB103.8 million in the same period of 2023. Non-GAAP adjusted net income in the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB59.2 million (US$8.1 million) compared with non-GAAP adjusted net loss of RMB99.2 million in the same period of 2023. Non-GAAP adjusted net loss excludes the impact of share-based compensation expenses. For further information, see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure."

NET INCOME PER ADS

Basic and diluted net income per American Depositary Share (the "ADS") in the fourth quarter of 2024 were RMB0.54 (US$0.07) and RMB0.48 (US$0.07), respectively. Non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS in the fourth quarter of 2024 were RMB0.57 (US$0.08) and RMB0.51 (US$0.07), respectively. Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares of the Company.

Full Year 2024 Financial Results

REVENUES

Total revenues in the full year of 2024 were RMB804.5 million (US$110.2 million) compared with RMB1.7 billion in the full year of 2023. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to decreased automotive trading related income[1], partially offset by the revenue contribution from the Bitcoin mining business launched in November 2024.

Revenue from the Bitcoin mining business was RMB653.0 million (US$89.5 million) with a total of 933.8 Bitcoins mined as of the end of 2024.

Revenues from automotive trading related income[1] was RMB151.5 million (US$20.8 million) compared with RMB1.7 billion in the full year of 2023.

OPERATING COST AND EXPENSES

Total operating cost and expenses in the full year of 2024 were RMB625.6 million (US$85.7 million) compared with RMB1.8 billion in the full year of 2023.

  • Cost of revenue in the full year of 2024 decreased to RMB629.4 million (US$86.2 million) from RMB1.5 billion in the full year of 2023. The year-over-year decline was primarily due to the reduced business scale of the automotive trading related business, partially offset by rising costs associated with the Bitcoin mining business. As a percentage of total revenues, cost of revenue in the full year of 2024 was 78.2% compared with 88.8% in the full year of 2023.

  • Sales and marketing expenses in the full year of 2024 decreased to RMB13.1 million (US$1.8 million) from RMB38.9 million in the full year of 2023. As a percentage of total revenues, sales and marketing expenses in the full year of 2024 were 1.6% compared with 2.3% in the full year of 2023.

  • General and administrative expenses in the full year of 2024 increased to RMB250.2 million (US$34.3 million) from RMB157.0 million in the full year of 2023. As a percentage of total revenues, general and administrative expenses in the full year of 2024 were 31.1% compared with 9.2% in the full year of 2023.

  • Research and development expenses in the full year of 2024 decreased to RMB5.5 million (US$0.7 million) from RMB30.1 million in the full year of 2023. As a percentage of total revenues, research and development expenses in the full year of 2024 were 0.7% compared with 1.8% in the full year of 2023.

  • Net gain on contingent risk assurance liabilities in the full year of 2024 was RMB27.8 million (US$3.8 million), compared with net loss of RMB25.6 million in the full year of 2023.

  • Net recovery on provision for credit losses in the full year of 2024 was RMB269.9 million (US$37.0 million), compared with RMB136.5 million in the full year of 2023.

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

Income from operations in the full year of 2024 was RMB178.9 million (US$24.5 million) compared with loss from operations of RMB73.8 million in the full year of 2023.

NET INCOME

Net income in the full year of 2024 was RMB299.8 million (US$41.1 million) compared with net loss of RMB37.9 million in the full year of 2023. Non-GAAP adjusted net income in the full year of 2024 was RMB316.9 million (US$43.4 million) compared with Non-GAAP adjusted net income of RMB0.6 million in the full year of 2023. Non-GAAP adjusted net income excludes the impact of share-based compensation expenses. For further information, see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure."

NET INCOME PER ADS

Basic and diluted net income per American Depositary Share (the "ADS") in the full year of 2024 were RMB2.88 (US$0.39) and RMB2.57 (US$0.35), respectively. Non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS in the full year of 2024 were RMB3.04 (US$0.42) and RMB2.72 (US$0.37), respectively. Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares of the Company.

BALANCE SHEET

  • As of December 31, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB1.3 billion (US$176.7 million) compared with RMB691.8 million as of September 30, 2024.

  • As of December 31, 2024, the Company had short-term investments of RMB1.2 billion (US$168.7 million) compared with RMB3.1 billion as of September 30, 2024.

Business Outlook

We currently maintain a deployed hashrate of 32 EH, demonstrating our operational resilience. As part of our continued commitment to growth and scaling our capabilities, we are targeting a substantial increase in our hashrate over the coming months. We are on track to grow our deployed hashrate to approximately 50 EH before the end of this quarter. This increase is expected to be driven by the closing of our share-settled acquisition of Bitcoin mining assets, positioning us to strengthen our competitive advantage and increase operational efficiency.

Share Repurchase Program

Pursuant to the share repurchase program announced on April 23, 2024, the Company had repurchased 996,640 ADSs with cash in the aggregate amount of approximately US$1.7 million up to December 31, 2024.

Conference Call Information

The Company's management will hold a conference call on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time or Friday, March 7, 2025, at 9:00 A.M. Beijing Time to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

International:
United States Toll Free:
Mainland China Toll Free:
Hong Kong, China Toll Free:
Conference ID:

+1-412-902-4272
+1-888-346-8982
4001-201-203
800-905-945
Cango Inc.

The replay will be accessible through March 13, 2025, by dialing the following numbers:

International:
United States Toll Free:
Access Code:

+1-412-317-0088
+1-877-344-7529
6316125

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.cangoonline.com.

About Cango Inc.

Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) primarily operates a leading Bitcoin mining business. Headquartered in Shanghai, China, Cango has deployed its mining operation across strategic locations including North America, Middle East, South America, and East Africa. Cango expanded into the crypto assets market in November 2024, driven by the development in blockchain technology, increasing prevalence of crypto assets and its endeavor to diversify its business. Meanwhile, Cango has continued to operate the automotive transaction service in China since 2010, aiming to make car purchases simple and enjoyable. For more information, please visit: www.cangoonline.com.

Definition of Overdue Ratios

The Company defines "M1+ overdue ratio" as (i) exposure at risk relating to financing transactions for which any installment payment is 30 to 179 calendar days past due as of a specified date, divided by (ii) exposure at risk relating to all financing transactions which remain outstanding as of such date, excluding amounts of outstanding principal that are 180 calendar days or more past due.

The Company defines "M3+ overdue ratio" as (i) exposure at risk relating to financing transactions for which any installment payment is 90 to 179 calendar days past due as of a specified date, divided by (ii) exposure at risk relating to all financing transactions which remain outstanding as of such date, excluding amounts of outstanding principal that are 180 calendar days or more past due.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss), a Non-GAAP measure, as a supplemental measure to review and assess its operating performance. The presentation of the Non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses. The Company presents the Non-GAAP financial measure because it is used by the management to evaluate the operating performance and formulate business plans. Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) enables the management to assess the Company's operating results without considering the impact of share-based compensation expenses, which are non-cash charges. The Company also believes that the use of the Non-GAAP measure facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. This Non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) is that it does not reflect all items of expense that affect the Company's operations. Share-based compensation expenses have been and may continue to be incurred in the business and are not reflected in the presentation of Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss). Further, the Non-GAAP measure may differ from the Non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the Non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. The Company encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Reconciliations of Cango's Non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure are included at the end of this press release.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB7.2993 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on December 31, 2024, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the "Business Outlook" section and quotations from management in this announcement, contain forward-looking statements. Cango may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Cango's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Cango's goal and strategies; Cango's expansion plans; Cango's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Cango's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its solutions and services; Cango's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with dealers, financial institutions, car buyers and other platform participants; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Cango's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Cango does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact

Yihe Liu
Cango Inc.
Tel: +86 21 3183 5088 ext.5581
Email: [email protected]

Helen Wu
Piacente Financial Communications
Tel: +86 10 6508 0677
Email: [email protected]

[1] Revenue from automotive trading related income consists revenues generated from loan facilitation income and other related income, guarantee income, leasing income, after-market services income, automotive trading income and others.

CANGO INC.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(Amounts in Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollar ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share data)






As of December 31, 2023


As of December 31, 2024






RMB


RMB

US$











ASSETS:









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents




1,020,604,191


1,289,629,981

176,678,583


Restricted cash - current - bank deposits held for short-term
investments




1,670,006,785


-

-


Restricted cash - current - others




14,334,937


10,813,746

1,481,477


Short-term investments




635,070,394


1,231,171,751

168,669,838


Accounts receivable, net




64,791,709


22,991,951

3,149,884


Finance lease receivables - current, net




200,459,435


20,685,475

2,833,898


Financing receivables, net




29,522,035


5,685,096

778,855


Short-term contract asset




170,623,200


33,719,944

4,619,613


Prepayments and other current assets




78,606,808


226,352,004

31,010,097


Receivable for bitcoin collateral




-


617,057,765

84,536,567


Total current assets




3,884,019,494


3,458,107,713

473,758,812











Non-current assets:









Restricted cash - non-current




583,380,417


287,425,602

39,377,146


Mining machines




-


1,772,319,041

242,806,713


Property and equipment, net




8,239,037


6,634,509

908,924


Intangible assets




48,373,192


47,425,617

6,497,283


Long-term contract asset




36,310,769


17,551,040

2,404,483


Finance lease receivables - non-current, net




36,426,617


9,309,227

1,275,359


Operating lease right-of-use assets




47,154,944


40,788,977

5,588,067


Other non-current assets




4,705,544


329,761,833

45,177,186


Total non-current assets




764,590,520


2,511,215,846

344,035,161


TOTAL ASSETS




4,648,610,014


5,969,323,559

817,793,973











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Short-term debts




39,071,500


124,584,293

17,067,978


Long-term debts-current




926,237


-

-


Short-term lease liabilities




7,603,380


7,912,420

1,083,997


Accrued expenses and other current liabilities




206,877,626


1,348,300,779

184,716,449


Deferred guarantee income




86,218,888


11,787,712

1,614,910


Contingent risk assurance liabilities




125,140,991


31,190,425

4,273,071


Income tax payable




311,904,279


311,130,341

42,624,682


Total current liabilities




777,742,901


1,834,905,970

251,381,087











Non-current liabilities:









Long-term debts




712,023


-

-


Deferred tax liability




10,724,133


10,724,133

1,469,200


Long-term operating lease liabilities




42,228,435


37,044,466

5,075,071


Other non-current liabilities




226,035


19,118

2,619


Total non-current liabilities




53,890,626


47,787,717

6,546,890


Total liabilities




831,633,527


1,882,693,687

257,927,977











Shareholders' equity









Ordinary shares




204,260


199,087

27,274


Treasury shares




(773,130,748)


(756,517,941)

(103,642,533)


Additional paid-in capital




4,813,679,585


4,725,877,432

647,442,554


Accumulated other comprehensive income




111,849,166


152,882,024

20,944,751


Accumulated deficit




(335,625,776)


(35,810,730)

(4,906,050)


Total Cango Inc.'s equity




3,816,976,487


4,086,629,872

559,865,996


Total shareholders' equity




3,816,976,487


4,086,629,872

559,865,996


TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




4,648,610,014


5,969,323,559

817,793,973











CANGO INC.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Amounts in Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollar ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share data)






For the three months ended


For the years ended






December 31, 2023


December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


December 31, 2024






RMB


RMB

US$


RMB


RMB

US$
















Revenues




130,237,183


668,032,884

91,520,130


1,701,918,741


804,488,547

110,214,479


Revenue from bitcoin mining




-


652,986,472

89,458,780


-


652,986,472

89,458,780


Loan facilitation income and other related income




(7,656,161)


(534,163)

(73,180)


19,962,063


15,776,386

2,161,356


Guarantee income




42,110,239


8,849,830

1,212,422


212,121,156


74,431,177

10,197,029


Leasing income




7,272,645


1,196,019

163,854


57,430,571


11,534,923

1,580,278


After-market services income




24,023,492


5,116,611

700,973


65,388,466


41,227,512

5,648,146


Automobile trading income




53,203,912


168,774

23,122


1,309,633,693


6,285,166

861,064


Others




11,283,056


249,341

34,159


37,382,792


2,246,911

307,826


Operating cost and expenses:














Cost of revenue




110,877,885


550,534,892

75,422,971


1,511,863,115


629,379,550

86,224,645


Sales and marketing




4,375,457


2,189,957

300,023


38,921,589


13,099,320

1,794,599


General and administrative




45,646,503


127,873,306

17,518,571


156,966,463


250,164,109

34,272,342


Research and development




7,272,969


1,274,152

174,558


30,114,175


5,467,033

748,980


Net loss (gain) on contingent risk assurance liabilities




22,156,496


4,584,862

628,124


25,631,610


(27,801,042)

(3,808,727)


Net recovery on provision for credit losses




(31,224,666)


(66,105,573)

(9,056,426)


(136,485,155)


(269,865,102)

(36,971,367)


Impairment loss from goodwill




-


-

-


148,657,971


-

-


Loss from change in fair value of receivable for bitcoin collateral




-


25,150,893

3,445,658


-


25,150,893

3,445,658


Total operation cost and expenses




159,104,644


645,502,489

88,433,479


1,775,669,768


625,594,761

85,706,130
















(Loss) income from operations




(28,867,461)


22,530,395

3,086,651


(73,751,027)


178,893,786

24,508,349


Interest income, net




20,183,627


30,316,565

4,153,352


79,164,929


106,317,885

14,565,491


Net gain on equity securities




8,653,285


1,570,825

215,202


24,093,019


8,788,576

1,204,030


Interest expense




-


(659,217)

(90,312)


(4,099,783)


(659,217)

(90,312)


Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net




(1,247,296)


2,571,854

352,343


1,099,229


1,650,777

226,156


Other income




1,297,133


(209,124)

(28,650)


30,701,851


8,261,705

1,131,849


Other expenses




(1,256,297)


(65,035)

(8,910)


(1,624,789)


(2,116,893)

(290,013)


Net (loss) income before income taxes




(1,237,009)


56,056,263

7,679,676


55,583,429


301,136,619

41,255,550


Income tax expenses




(102,541,409)


(169,965)

(23,285)


(93,456,703)


(1,321,573)

(181,055)


Net (loss) income




(103,778,418)


55,886,298

7,656,391


(37,873,274)


299,815,046

41,074,495


Net (loss) income attributable to Cango Inc.'s shareholders




(103,778,418)


55,886,298

7,656,391


(37,873,274)


299,815,046

41,074,495


(Loss) income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders:














Basic




(0.95)


0.54

0.07


(0.31)


2.88

0.39


Diluted




(0.95)


0.48

0.07


(0.31)


2.57

0.35


Weighted average ADS used to compute earnings per ADS attributable
to ordinary shareholders:














Basic




109,101,164


103,360,485

103,360,485


121,524,393


104,098,809

104,098,809


Diluted




109,101,164


116,491,043

116,491,043


121,524,393


116,516,361

116,516,361
















Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax














Foreign currency translation adjustment




(34,347,812)


54,079,188

7,408,818


45,489,264


41,032,858

5,621,478
















Total comprehensive (loss) income




(138,126,230)


109,965,486

15,065,209


7,615,990


340,847,904

46,695,973


Total comprehensive (loss) income attributable to Cango Inc.'s
shareholders




(138,126,230)


109,965,486

15,065,209


7,615,990


340,847,904

46,695,973
















CANGO INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(Amounts in Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollar ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share data




For the three months ended


For the years ended




December 31, 2023


December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


December 31, 2024




(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)




RMB


RMB

US$


RMB


RMB

US$














Net (loss) income


(103,778,418)


55,886,298

7,656,391


(37,873,274)


299,815,046

41,074,495














Add: Share-based compensation expenses


4,592,933


3,300,621

452,183


38,490,513


17,114,743

2,344,710


Cost of revenue


266,712


1,082,252

148,268


2,187,338


1,719,572

235,580


Sales and marketing


968,854


352,887

48,345


7,715,989


2,903,897

397,832


General and administrative


3,120,759


1,865,482

255,570


26,831,755


12,234,590

1,676,132


Research and development


236,608


-

-


1,755,431


256,684

35,166














Non-GAAP adjusted net (loss) income


(99,185,485)


59,186,919

8,108,574


617,239


316,929,789

43,419,205


Net (loss) income attributable to Cango Inc.'s shareholders


(99,185,485)


59,186,919

8,108,574


617,239


316,929,789

43,419,205














Non-GAAP adjusted net (loss) income per ADS-basic


(0.91)


0.57

0.08


0.01


3.04

0.42


Non-GAAP adjusted net (loss) income per ADS-diluted


(0.91)


0.51

0.07


0.00


2.72

0.37














Weighted average ADS outstanding-basic


109,101,164


103,360,485

103,360,485


121,524,393


104,098,809

104,098,809


Weighted average ADS outstanding-diluted


109,101,164


116,491,043

116,491,043


126,940,244


116,516,361

116,516,361














SOURCE Cango Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.