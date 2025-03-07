New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2025) - Vibe Consulting has announced the launch of a new AI-powered market research tool designed specifically for fashion startups. This complimentary solution aims to address the industry's significant challenge by providing instant access to market size data, competitive intelligence, and detailed buyer personas.





The platform transforms raw brand and product data into comprehensive market insights within minutes, leveraging extensive industry databases. By removing traditional cost barriers, it enables entrepreneurs to validate their concepts with professional-grade research before major investments.

Data-Driven Fashion Intelligence

"The eternal question in fashion entrepreneurship is market viability," says Maria Pesin, CEO of Vibe Consulting. "Our AI-powered solution delivers instant, data-backed answers about market potential, competitive landscape, and consumer demand, revolutionizing the startup validation process."

The platform's sophisticated competitive analysis engine provides insights into market dynamics, while its advanced persona generator utilizes fashion-specific datasets to create precise consumer profiles. This precision allows founders to better align their offerings with real market demands.

Unlocking Blue Ocean Opportunities

The tool identifies unique market positions beyond conventional product ideas. "While entrepreneurs typically start with conventional product ideas," Pesin explains, "our analytics reveal distinctive market positions and complementary opportunities."

Future Innovation Pipeline

Responding to significant market interest, Vibe Consulting is expanding its AI toolkit tailored for fashion industry entrepreneurs. This new market research platform marks the beginning of a broader digital transformation in fashion business planning.

Fashion entrepreneurs can access the tool at https://vibeconsulting.co. With minimal input, the platform generates detailed market analysis reports, providing enterprise-level research capabilities to fashion entrepreneurs globally.

