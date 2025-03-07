WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices inched higher on Friday and were set for a weekly gain ahead of the release of U.S. payrolls data later in the day.Spot gold edged up by 0.4 percent to $2,922.27 per ounce in European trade, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.1 percent at 2,929.09.A weaker U.S. dollar, ongoing trade tensions, and inflation worries continue to support bullion.The dollar index held near a four-month low as confusion reigns around U.S. President Donald Trump's policy agenda and the impact of his trade policies on inflation, interest rates and economic growth.Trump said on Thursday that his administration would not consider stock market reaction when hammering out the details of its tariff policy.Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent rejected the idea that tariff hikes will ignite a new wave of inflation and suggested that the Federal Reserve ought to view them as having a one-time impact.The U.S. jobs report may garner investor attention later in the day as investors seek further insights into the economy's health.Fed Chair Jerome Powell gives keynote speech at an event in New York hosted by University of Chicago Booth School of Business later in the day.Fed officials John Williams, Michelle Bowman and Adriana Kugler are also due to speak.Fed Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said on Thursday he wouldn't support lowering interest rates in March, but sees room to cut two, or possibly three, times this year if inflation pressures continue to abate.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX