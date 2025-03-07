Monsenso A/S: Monsenso presents growth in annual report for 2024

7.3.2025 08:27:58 CET | Monsenso | Annual report

Company announcement no. 01-2025

Copenhagen, 2025.03.07

(This message includes inside information on outlook for 2025).

Monsenso's annual report for 2024 was approved by the Board of Directors today.

Performance highlights

The total revenue increased by 16% to DKK 11,165k (2023: DKK 9,624k)

EBITDA was DKK -2,053k (2023: -1,395k)

Operating profit (EBIT) was DKK -6,481k (2023: -5,799k)

Cash flow from operating activities was DKK -7,033k (2023: DKK 2,552k)

The total equity as of December 31, 2024 amounted to DKK 14,164k (2023: DKK 10,873k)

Total cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2024 amounted to DKK 1,861k (2023 DKK 1,812k)

Business development

We had good growth in our overall business from pharmaceutical comapnies and health organizations:

Growth of 66% in commercial subscription revenues.

Successful progress in all innovation and research projects.

The PhaseV innovation project is currently including the first patients on the platform, which is an exciting milestone.

The two other big innovation projects, Personae and MentBest, expect to launch the studies and include patients in the first half of 2025.

In 2024, we added significant new features to our clinically validated digital health platform, including self-sign-up, e-consenting, dark mode, integration of wearable devices, integrated video and gamification

We do not expect to raise new capital in the coming year

CEO Thomas Lethenborg states:

"2024 was a busy year for Monsenso.

Home-based treatment, remote monitoring and blended digital care have become increasingly important enablers for creating efficient, scalable healthcare systems of the future. We now see European health systems tendering for these services and look forward to taking advantage of this movement towards digital, data-driven services."

Outlook for 2025

For 2025, we expect revenue to be DKK 12-13m, corresponding to growth of 8-16%, and an EBIT of DKK 7m to DKK 6m.

Uncertainties and other financial information for 2025 are included in notes 2 and 3 of the financial statement.





Key figures ('000 DKK) 2024 2023 Revenue 11,165 9,624 EBITDA (2,053) (1,395) EBIT (6,481) (5,799) Profit (loss) for the year (6,001) (5,357) Cash and cash equivalents 1,861 1,812 Total assets, end of year 18,490 18,886 Equity, end of year 14,164 10,873 Net profit per share (DKK) (0.12) (0.19) End-of-year, number of employees (FTE) 13 12

CEO Thomas Lethenborg and CFO Robert Højer have recorded a video that comments on the annual report, which is available here: https://www.monsenso.com/investors/.

Any inquiries regarding this notice should be directed to:

Monsenso

CEO

Thomas Lethenborg

Tel +45 21 29 88 27

E-mail: lethenborg@monsenso.com

Chairman of the board

Peter Mørch Eriksen

Tel +45 51 99 66 00

E-mail: Petermorcheriksen@outlook.com

Certified Adviser

HC Andersen Capital

Pernille Friis Andersen

About Monsenso

Monsenso is an innovative technology company offering a digital health solution used for decentralised trials, remote patient monitoring and treatment support. Our mission is to contribute to improved health for more people at lower costs by supporting treatment digitally and leveraging patient-reported outcomes data. Our solution helps optimise the treatment and gives a detailed overview of an individual's health through the collection of outcome, adherence and behavioral data. It connects individuals, carers and health care providers to enable personalised treatment, remote care and early intervention. We collaborate with health and social care, pharmaceuticals and leading researcher worldwide in our endeavors to deliver solutions that fit into the lives of patients and health care professionals. To learn more visit www.monsenso.com