XCMG Machinery: IWD 2025: XCMG Celebrates Inspirational Stories of She Heroes, Confronts Gender Gap to Break Boundary

XUZHOU, China, March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On the occasion of 2025 International Women's Day, themed "For ALL women and girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment," XCMG Machinery ("XCMG", SHE: 000425) is sharing inspirational stories of female employees around the world to honor and uplift the women and girls in a male-dominated industry who are breaking the gender gap with outstanding achievements and pioneering spirit.

Isil Kanyilmaz, a marketing manager for XCMG Turkey, has seen the growth of a small team to a full corporation and many employees in the past three years. She noted that there are particular difficulties faced by women in the construction and machinery industries.

"My journey in XCMG has been a journey of resiliency, determination, and growth, from breaking stereotypes to navigating male-dominated work environments. Nevertheless, witnessing the influence and contributions we can make in this ever-evolving field is also immensely satisfying. I encourage all young women who aspire to work in industries that are predominately male to pursue their dreams and not to be afraid to do so," she shared.

A milestone moment for XCMG Turkey was the debut at Komatek 2024 tradeshow. Kanyilmaz and her team prepared for the event for over nine months and the immense success has set a new benchmark for excellence. She encourages females in the industry to have faith in their skills and know that they are capable of breaking through obstacles and having a big influence.

Karen Souza has been with XCMG Brazil for more than three years. She started as a commercial analyst and now is an international business analyst responsible for managing exports from Brazil to Chile, Colombia, Guyana and the U.S. She won the top 30 employees award in 2023 for managing the company's record exports.

"Working with another culture is extremely challenging, starting with the language, so it was very rewarding for me to be able to improve my English communication. It also opened doors for me to participate in XCMG Apprentice Season 9 and Global Training. Being able to visit China delighted me with the hospitality of the Chinese people and I was amazed by the technology of XCMG's factories," said Souza.

Angela Gustiwong is a marketing insight specialist at XCMG Indonesia who joined in July 2024. She participated in the XCMG Apprentice Season 9 and remarked that beyond the technical knowledge and understanding of XCMG's products and technologies, the program provided a unique cultural and professional exchange.

"At XCMG, we recognize the invaluable contributions of our female employees and are committed to fostering an inclusive and empowering work environment," said Gustiwong. " XCMG maintains a high standard of professionalism, regardless of cultural differences. Whether in China, Indonesia, or any other country, employees are expected to communicate clearly, collaborate effectively, and uphold a strong work ethic."

Committed to celebrating diversity, encouraging collaboration and embracing different cultural perspectives, XCMG continues to lead the industry with innovation, efficiency, and global unity.

