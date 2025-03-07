MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's industrial production declined in January due to a fall in capital goods output, the statistical office INE said on Friday.Industrial production slid 1.0 percent on a yearly basis in January, in contrast to the 2.0 percent increase in December.The unadjusted industrial production also decreased 1.0 percent annually, following a 4.3 percent gain in December.Among major sectors, capital goods output slid 4.7 percent. The decline was partly offset by the 1.3 percent rise in consumer goods and 1.5 percent increase in intermediate goods output. Energy output rose only 0.1 percent.Month-on-month, industrial output was down 1.0 percent, reversing December's 1.1 percent increase.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX