Swiss power producer Axpo has signed a 10-year corporate power purchase agreement (cPPA) to supply 17. 5 GWh of electricity to two production sites of Croatian HVAC manufacturer Klimaoprema. Swiss power producer Axpo and Klimaoprema, a Croatian manufacturer of air conditioning equipment, have signed a 10-year cPPA in Croatia. Axpo will supply 17. 5 GWh of green electricity to Klimaoprema's production sites in Nova Gradiška and Samobor. The cPPA is its first in Croatia, following its 2023 entry into the market with a 1. 8 TWh wind virtual PPA. Axpo Croatia Senior Originator Filip Bozic said the ...

