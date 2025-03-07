LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK government has has lifted asset freezes on 24 Syrian entities that were previously used by the Assad regime to fund the oppression of the Syrian peopleThey include the Central Bank of Syria, Syrian Arab Airlines, and energy companies.'This approach underscores our commitment to help the people of Syria rebuild their country and economy, including through support for a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned political transition process. We will continue to judge Syria's interim authorities by their actions, not their words,' a spokespersn for Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said.FCDO made it clear that sanctions on members of the Assad regime and those involved in the illicit trade of captagon drugs will continue to remain in place.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX