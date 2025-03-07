TTNE Inc. (Headquarters: Tokyo, JAPAN) is proud to announce the release of SAUNA37 2025, a world sauna award dedicated to recognizing 37 destination saunas around the globe, on March 7th 2025.

Through this initiative, we aim to contribute to the global growth of sauna culture and create a future where people around the world can lead happier and healthier lives through saunas.

TTNE was founded by Totonoe Oyakata (Dai Matsuo) and Sauna Master (Daisuke Akiyama), who have personally experienced some of the world's finest saunas. Their desire to establish a similar deep-rooted sauna culture in Japan led to the creation of TTNE.

As people once again have the opportunity to explore sauna experiences around the world, SAUNA37 aims to introduce the diverse and unique sauna facilities and cultures across the globe. Through this initiative, we seek to further evolve Japan's sauna culture while also sharing it with the world.

TTNE remains committed to the global evolution of sauna culture, continuously working to inspire and promote its growth worldwide.

- Nominated 37 sauna facilities - *alphabetical order

7132 Thermel (Switzerland) AIRE Ancient Baths Barcelona (Spain) Amangalla (Sri Lanka Banya Forrest (UAE) Banya No.1 Hoxton (UK) Bathhouse Flatiron (USA) BEAR AND BIRCH (USA) Claudius Therme (Germany) Hotel Wellness Zuiver (Netherlands) Hotel Klosterbräu (Austria) Kilic Ali Pasa Hamami (Turkey) Kitakobushi Shiretoko Hotel Resort (Japan) Kulttuuri Sauna (Finland) Neptunbad Sports Spa (Germany) Nordik Spa-Nature Chelsea (Canada) Ohya Genki-ro No.06 (Japan) Othership Flatiron (USA) QC Terme San Pellegrino (Italy) Rauhaniemi Folk Spa (Finland) RING SPA SAUNAS (Estonia) Rukan Salonki Chalets (Finland) Sataman Viilu (Finland) Sauna Hermanni (Finland) Saunaravintola Kuuma (Finland) Sheraton Addis (Ethiopia) Skywheel Helsinki (Finland) Tallinn Viimsi SPA (Estonia) TEPLO CONCEPT (Indonesia) Termy Rzymskie (Poland) The BANYA (Australia) The Well Spa Hotel (Norway) Tsukahara Karafuro (Japan) Uusi Sauna (Finland) Vabali Spa Düsseldorf (Germany) Voda Spa (USA) Yasuragi (Sweden) Yunomori Onsen Spa Pattaya (Thailand)

