WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nearly a quarter of governments worldwide reported a backlash on women's rights, says a UN report published ahead of the International Women's Day.'The basic rights of women and girls are facing unprecedented growing threats worldwide, from higher levels of discrimination to weaker legal protections -and less funding for programs and institutions which support and protect women,' says UN Women's latest report, titled, 'Women's Rights in Review 30 Years After Beijing'.Despite decades of advocacy, economic instability, the climate crisis, rising conflicts and political push back have contributed to a worsening landscape for gender equality.While 87 countries have been led by a woman at some point in history, true parity is still a long way off.Alarmingly, UN Women reports that a woman or girl is killed every 10 minutes by a family member or intimate partner.The digital space is also exacerbating gender disparities, the UN agency argues, with artificial intelligence and some social media platforms amplifying harmful stereotypes. Meanwhile, women and girls remain underrepresented in digital and tech-related fields.As the world marks the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration in 2025, the most visionary roadmap for furthering women's rights, UN Women's latest report shows progress that must be acknowledged.Since 1995, countries have enacted 1,531 legal reforms advancing gender equality, maternal mortality has dropped by a third and women's representation in parliaments has more than doubled.Yet, as the report makes clear, significant work remains to achieve the 2030 Agenda. The newly introduced Beijing+30 Action Agenda outlines priority areas to accelerate progress.