Brooklyn, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2025) - Microblink, a global leader in identity verification solutions, today launched Where's Fraudo?, a playful and entertaining online gamified way for fraud and risk leaders to introduce a new alternative approach to enhance fraud prevention strategies.

Where's Fraudo? offers unique scenarios for marketplaces, eCommerce, travel, hospitality, gaming and financial services to demonstrate a pioneering new way security professionals can fight fraud. Players seek to find Fraudo, a sinister character, while learning how Microblink's payment card scanning solutions support fraud prevention.

"Fraud is evolving in multiple ways. One key trend is that consumers are treating chargebacks opportunistically, so friendly fraud is fair game. Another huge shift is that Gen AI makes identity theft much easier at scale, including widespread social engineering tactics to steal credentials. ATO is on the rise, thanks to compromised payment info up for sale on the dark web. That's why we're taking a creative approach to illustrate how Microblink stops fraudsters in their tracks by spotting fraud early, before bad actors can do damage, " said Michael Rodriguez, VP of GTM Strategy & Operations at Microblink. "Where's Fraudo? brings levity to a deeply complex and difficult job. The campaign is designed to be a fun challenge with a serious purpose - equipping Fraud and Risk leaders and their teams with cutting-edge knowledge on liveness detection and chargeback representment to safeguard their organizations in this very noisy B2B landscape."

The challenge can be found at https://microblink-wheres-fraudo.com/. Players have three seconds to spot Fraudo. When time is up, they can say they found him, give up or ask Microblink to help. Scenarios in different industries cover the malicious Fraudo trying to commit CNP (card not present) fraud using stolen payment cards, as well as committing fraud with false or incorrect manual data entry.

Microblink offers solutions to prevent all the Where's Fraudo? scenarios so businesses don't fall victim to bad actors in the digital age.

Fraud Prevention: Prevent losses from Card Not Present (CNP) and friendly fraud.

Liveness Detection: Ensure a real payment card is present during the transaction.

Reduce Chargebacks: Strengthen chargeback representment by submitting evidence to prove that the original transaction was authorized.

Proprietary AI: In-house developed AI algorithms automate data capture and extraction.

Global coverage: Works with any payment card globally to support international businesses.

Complements Companies' Fraud Stack: Layers card scanning functionality alongside existing checks like 3D Secure, AVS and CVV for robust dispute resolution management.

Microblink has a 12-year history of pioneering computer vision solutions for user experience, fraud prevention, and regulatory compliance in the digital payment space. In 2013, long before AI became mainstream, the company was enabling smartphones to read bills and barcodes. Microblink is now applying that same innovation to payment card scanning, introducing a new category of fraud detection for security professionals. The company's liveness detection technology, traditionally used for biometrics, adds a powerful layer of security to card scanning, while greatly improving the user experience for legitimate payers.

About Microblink

Microblink empowers businesses across the globe with reliable identity verification solutions and proprietary AI. With over 12 billion documents processed from over 180 countries, Microblink's BlinkID, BlinkID Verify and BlinkCard are used across industries for onboarding more real customers, optimizing KYC/AML workflows, and minimizing fraud, enabling organizations to make online interactions safer and easier. More at microblink.com.

