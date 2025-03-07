BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's economic growth moderated as initially estimated in the final quarter of 2024, the latest data from the statistical office showed on Friday.On an unadjusted basis, GDP expanded 0.7 percent annually in the December quarter, slower than the 1.2 percent rise in the preceding three-month period. That was in line with the flash data published on February 14.The expenditure breakdown showed that household final consumption rose 4.0 percent annually in the fourth quarter, while government consumption dropped by 0.7 percent.Gross fixed capital formation, or investments, showed a decline of 3.3 percent. Net exports also contributed negatively by 2.9 percent as exports fell amid an increase in imports.Meanwhile, seasonally adjusted GDP rebounded 0.8 percent yearly in the fourth quarter, revised from 0.7 percent, following a 0.1 percent contraction in the third quarter.Compared to the previous quarter, GDP rose a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent in the fourth quarter, after rising 0.1 in the previous quarter, as estimated.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX