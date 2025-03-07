CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Market sentiment remains cautious ahead of the release of the monthly jobs data from the U.S. on Friday morning and a speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell later in the day.Wall Street Futures are trading in positive territory. European benchmarks are trading deep in the red amidst concerns over the European Central Bank's monetary policy outlook and a possible pause in further rate cuts. Asian markets finished trading on a negative note.The Dollar Index extended losses as trade policy shifts weighed on sentiment and growth outlook. Bond yields mostly eased. Crude oil prices jumped amidst reports of potential reduction in supply of Iranian crude oil. Gold is trading close to the flatline. Cryptocurrencies are trading in the red zone.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 42,663.00, up 0.20% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,753.90, up 0.27% Germany's DAX at 23,070.46, down 1.61% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,645.02, down 0.44% France's CAC 40 at 8,125.60, down 0.88% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,478.75, down 0.51% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 36,863.50, down 2.26% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,948.20, down 1.81% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,372.55, down 0.25% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 24,231.30, down 0.57%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.0856, up 0.64% GBP/USD at 1.2923, up 0.32% USD/JPY at 147.68, down 0.24% AUD/USD at 0.6297, down 0.47% USD/CAD at 1.4317, up 0.13% Dollar Index at 103.77, down 0.28%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.273%, down 0.21% Germany at 2.8195%, down 2.24% France at 3.528%, down 1.59% U.K. at 4.7470%, up 1.54% Japan at 1.495%, down 1.90%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (May) at $70.53, up 1.54%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Apr) at $67.40, up 1.57%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $2,925.99, down 0.02%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $89,031.88, down 2.58% Ethereum at $2,194.01, down 4.44% XRP at $2.53, down 3.26% BNB at $599.70, down 0.69% Solana at $143.39, down 5.50%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX