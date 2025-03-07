SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - A recent study has revealed that women who experienced premature menopause had a higher risk of Type 2 diabetes, with the risk increasing as the age of menopause decreased.Menopause marks a major hormonal shift in a woman's life, influencing metabolism, insulin sensitivity, and overall glucose control. While the role of estrogen in these processes is well known, the impact of menopause timing on diabetes risk has remained unclear.To tackle this gap, researchers from Korea University analyzed health data from 1,125,378 postmenopausal women in South Korea to investigate the link between menopause timing and Type 2 diabetes. The team of researchers was led by Associate Professor Ga Eun Nam from Korea University.The researchers found that women who experienced premature menopause, which occurs before the age of 40, had a significantly higher risk of developing Type 2 diabetes compared to those who underwent menopause at the typical age of 50 years or older. Notably, the risk of diabetes increased as the age of menopause decreased, highlighting the critical influence of hormonal changes on metabolic health.The study suggests that the absence of estrogen, which plays a key role in maintaining insulin sensitivity and glucose metabolism, may contribute to this increased risk. As lead author Prof. Nam explains, 'Women who have experienced premature or early menopause may have a higher risk of Type 2 diabetes compared to the average woman, so it's necessary to pay more attention to maintaining an appropriate weight and lifestyle modification, such as engaging in regular exercise and keeping a balanced diet.'The study suggests that the absence of estrogen, which plays a key role in maintaining insulin sensitivity and glucose metabolism, may contribute to this increased risk. As lead author Prof. Nam explains, 'Women who have experienced premature or early menopause may have a higher risk of Type 2 diabetes compared to the average woman, so it's necessary to pay more attention to maintaining an appropriate weight and lifestyle modification, such as engaging in regular exercise and keeping a balanced diet.'Type 2 diabetes is a chronic disease linked to severe health complications, including cardiovascular diseases and increased mortality. While genetics, obesity, and lifestyle factors are known risk factors, this study emphasized the role of women-specific factors, particularly age at menopause, in influencing diabetes risk.Menopause marks a major hormonal shift in a woman's life, influencing metabolism, insulin sensitivity, and overall glucose control. While the role of estrogen in these processes is well known, the impact of menopause timing on diabetes risk had remained unclear.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX