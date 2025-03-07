WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH), Friday announced that the company has received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration 510(k) clearance of Persona Revision SoluTion Femur, a revision knee implant component offering an alternative for patients with sensitivities to certain metals.The company explained that the Persona Revision SoluTion Femur is made solely of a proprietary Tivanium alloy, which is treated with the Ti-Nidium Surface Hardening Process.Persona Revision SoluTion Femur will be commercially available in the country in the third quarter of 2025.In the pre-market hours, Zimmer's stock is trading at $105.05, down 0.26 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX