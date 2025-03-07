WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL), Friday announced that the company has installed Starlink on its first regional aircraft, enhancing onboard experience of its customers with fastest Wi-Fi for free, and other entertainment options.The airline expects to outfit 40+ regional aircraft each month beginning in May through the end of 2025.The company said that Starlink access will be free for all MileagePlus customers and include game-changing inflight entertainment experiences.In the pre-market hours, United's stock is trading at $86.02, down 0.29 percent on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX