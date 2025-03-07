The "Sweden Wind Farms Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Sweden Wind Farms Directory includes 1391 entries, representing 17,57 GW onshore and 121 GW offshore.

Detailed breakdown:

Onshore market:

Under construction: 13 entries (0,97 GW)

Operational: 1196 entries (16,61 GW)

Offshore market:

Planned: 75 entries (117,57 GW)

Approved: 5 entries (3,24 GW)

Under construction: 0 entry (0 GW)

Operational: 7 entries (0,19 GW)

Provided Content:

Location

Country

Zone/District

City

WGS84 coordinates

Turbines

Manufacturer

Turbine Model

Hub Height

Number of Turbines

Total Power

Players

Developer

Operator

Owner

Status Data

Status

Commissioning Date

