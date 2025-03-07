The "Sweden Wind Farms Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Sweden Wind Farms Directory includes 1391 entries, representing 17,57 GW onshore and 121 GW offshore.
Detailed breakdown:
Onshore market:
- Under construction: 13 entries (0,97 GW)
- Operational: 1196 entries (16,61 GW)
Offshore market:
- Planned: 75 entries (117,57 GW)
- Approved: 5 entries (3,24 GW)
- Under construction: 0 entry (0 GW)
- Operational: 7 entries (0,19 GW)
Provided Content:
Location
- Country
- Zone/District
- City
- WGS84 coordinates
Turbines
- Manufacturer
- Turbine Model
- Hub Height
- Number of Turbines
- Total Power
Players
- Developer
- Operator
- Owner
Status Data
- Status
- Commissioning Date
