Ulike Attends 2025 AAD Annual Meeting to Highlight IPL Technology Advancements

ORLANDO, Fla., March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ulike, a global leader of at-home IPL hair removal technology, collaborated with Dr. Adam J. Rubinstein to appear at the 2025 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting for the first time. A renowned expert in laser hair treatment, Dr. Rubinstein supported the effectiveness of Ulike's innovations and presented research to dermatology residents at the AAD Donor Lounge. This collaboration and Ulike's event attendance reflects the company's deepened commitment to supporting the international skincare community as well as consumers.

"Ulike has developed an exceptional IPL technology that's compatible with a greater range of skin tones and hair types," said Dr. Rubinstein. "By providing consumers an accessible, professional-grade solution that aligns with clinical standards, Ulike empowers people to take control of their skin health with confidence, bridging the gap between clinical procedures and everyday care."

Ulike focuses on democratizing professional skincare with its advanced IPL technology. Founded in 2013, the company invests at least 30% of its annual profits in R&D and collaborates with experts to refine its products. By enabling clinic-grade, holistic treatments at home, Ulike promotes healthier skin and empowers confidence worldwide. It was honored the world's #1 at-home hair removal brand by Frost & Sullivan in 2023.

Ulike's Event Product Showcase

Ulike Air 10

The Air 10 combines professional-grade IPL technology with comfort and efficiency, reducing hair density by 96% in two weeks using Dual Lights and SHR Mode. It features the latest generation of Ulike's Sapphire Ice Cooling technology to ensure virtually painless treatments, and an enhanced flashing speed to treat the full body in just 10 minutes. Furthermore, its SkinSensor automatically adjusts intensity for different skin tones.

Ulike Air 3

The Ulike Air 3 IPL Hair Removal Device targets hair at the root for lasting smoothness. Completing full-body sessions in just 12 minutes, it reduces hair density by up to 93% within four weeks. It features Sapphire Ice Cooling for a nearly painless experience, along with three power modes tailored to different body areas and skin sensitivities.

Ulike ReGlow

Already a massive success in Asia, Ulike's ReGlow Light Therapy LED Mask will be launching in the U.S. in April 2025. Equipped with 272 professional-grade LEDs, it helps to alleviate oily skin, combat acne, even out skin tone, and restore natural radiance in just four weeks. Featuring four targeted light sources and Ulike's patented Bio-Mirror technology, it delivers uniform treatment across the face, stimulating collagen production and accelerating skin metabolism to mitigate the effects of aging.

About Ulike

Since 2013, Ulike has harnessed the power of clinical technology to produce luxurious, comfortable, and cost-effective IPL at-home hair removal devices. FDA-cleared, clinically tested, and dermatologist-recommended, Ulike devices feature the latest IPL and Sapphire Ice Cooling technologies, providing an excellent alternative to laser treatment for long-lasting hair removal from head to toe. Since its inception, the brand has grown into a global leader in IPL at-home beauty devices, with over 7 million units sold across 17 countries and regions worldwide. As a beauty-tech innovator, Ulike allocates 30% of its annual profits to research and development, securing over 600 global patents and achieving international success.

