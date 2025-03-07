Anzeige
Freitag, 07.03.2025
Pioneer AI und StreaksAI revolutionieren den $28,5-Milliarden-Markt für autonome KI mit AROK
Markel announces realignment of Excess Casualty leadership in Markel Specialty's Southeast Region



RICHMOND, Va., March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel, the insurance operations within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), announced today that Nan Fine was promoted to Managing Director, Casualty, Southeast Region, Markel Specialty, and Hillary Warren has been appointed as Manager for Commercial Wholesale Excess Casualty, Southeast Region, strengthening the alignment of Markel Specialty's Excess Casualty team in the region.

Nan Fine, Managing Director, Casualty, Southeast Region, Markel Specialty

In her new role, Fine will provide strategic oversight to casualty lines, including Healthcare Risk Solutions, Primary Casualty, and Excess Casualty, which will now report to her. Fine reports to Steve Girard, Regional President, Southeast Region.

"Nan has already been focusing on refreshing and revising our strategy and direction for Excess Casualty in the Southeast Region, as we reshape and redefine our culture, appetite, and organizational structure," Girard said. "Longer term, Nan will continue her efforts to streamline our product delivery between Primary and Excess."

In her new role, Hillary Warren leads the Excess Casualty team in the Southeast Region, guiding the strategic direction of the Excess portfolio and enhancing Excess wholesale relationships. She reports to Fine.

"In addition to overseeing our relationships and our portfolio, Hillary will be instrumental in building and developing our talented Excess Casualty team," Fine said.

"At Markel, we take pride in developing deep benches of underwriting talent like Nan Fine and Hillary Warren," Girard said. "The experience and expertise of these two strong leaders will help us continue to grow our region's Excess Casualty business in both the near and long term."

About Markel
We are Markel, a leading global specialty insurer with a truly people-first approach. As the insurance operations within the Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), we operate the Markel Specialty, Markel International, and Markel Global Reinsurance divisions, as well as State National, our portfolio protection and program services operations, and Nephila, our insurance-linked securities operations. Our broad array of capabilities and expertise allow us to create intelligent solutions for the most complex risk management needs. However, it is our people - and the deep, valued relationships they develop with colleagues, brokers and clients - that differentiates us worldwide.

Hillary Warren, Manager, Commercial Wholesale Excess Casualty

Markel logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2636821/Markel_Nan_Fine_headshot.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2636822/Markel_Hillary_Warren_headshot.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2090808/Markel_primary_logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/markel-announces-realignment-of-excess-casualty-leadership-in-markel-specialtys-southeast-region-302395742.html

