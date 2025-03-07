Smart Meter Market worth $46.14 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Smart Meter Market is anticipated to grow from estimated USD 26.36 billion in 2024 to USD 46.14 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. Utilization of electric, gas and water smart meters transformed how utility operations are conducted. The advancement of smart meters combined with sensors and control systems and communication components lets utility systems operate in real-time. These time-based tariffs allow more efficient management of electricity, gas and water distribution since they account for periods of changing customer needs and supply costs. Smart electric meters deliver accurate power consumption data through their specific time tick measurements which correspond to electricity market clock intervals. Energy providers utilize this capability to establish off-peak price plans with reduced rates which drives consumers toward off-peak energy utilization.

The Smart electric meter, by type

A web-based monitoring system from smart electric meters maintains two-way communication between utility companies and their customers' meters. The automatic usage data collected by a smart electric meter wirelessly transmits residential commercial and industrial power consumption information to the energy provider. Some electric meters use their analysis capability to examine energy consumption patterns across peak and off-peak hours which helps foresee future consumption patterns to decrease electricity costs.

Radio Frequency (RF), by communication technology period

Smart meters with RF-based communication technology include two operational modules which support mesh technology and point-to-point technology. These meters establish a LAN connection to cloud collectors before using WAN methods to transfer data to utility central locations. The combining features of this technology provide extensive bandwidth and low-latency benefits while facing problems with distant and rough land in rural areas. The smart meters of point-to-point technology make direct connections with the collector through a primary tower function.

The commercial segment is expected to be the second fastest-growing end user in the Smart Meter Market

Smart Meter Market expansion in the commercial sector mainly stems from commercial facilities growth and development initiatives. Businesses can use real-time energy usage details acquired from Smart meters to monitor consumption habits and notice usage patterns that need improvement. The improved utility of monitoring and managing energy activity delivers savings in energy costs that directly strengthen business profitability. Businesses can achieve maximum energy optimization with Smart meters because these devices provide them access to data that enables waste reduction and consumption optimization.

Asia Pacific segment is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the Smart Meter Market

The Smart Meter Market expansion will show its most rapid growth within the Asia Pacific region. The Asia Pacific region demonstrates high demand for smart meters because governments have imposed new rules and companies invest more in transforming grid systems to handle elevated electricity consumption. The three nations of China, Japan, and India spend money on grid development activities to enhance distribution systems credibility.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the Smart Meter Market are Landis+Gyr (Switzerland), Itron Inc. (US), Sagemcom (France), OSAKI ELECTRIC CO., LTD. (EDMI) (Singapore), Siemens (Germany), and Sensus (Xylem) (US). The major strategies adopted by these players include acquisitions, sales contracts, product launches, agreements, alliances, partnerships, and expansions.

Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr delivers smart metering solutions to their clients they offer advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) systems with smart grid solutions for improved power grid reliability and efficiency. Smart meters from this company offer real-time measurement and transmission of consumption data and support both remote service operations and load management functionalities and advanced meter analytics capabilities. The solution from Landis+Gyr adds smart home services together with grid management programs to their offering.

Itron Inc.

Itron Inc. maintains its position as an international leader in critical infrastructure solutions because it operates 200 million devices which monitor utilities and cities across the globe while providing secure dependable systems. The company provides customers with software as well as smart meters and sensors alongside services which optimize the management of energy and water usage data. The company devotes its operations to Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) system design while simultaneously manufacturing both automatic reading and computer-based electronic reading solutions. Itron operates through three major business segments-Device Solutions and Network Solutions alongside the Outcomes segment-and the company provides smart meters in Device Solutions but its smart meter analytics and meter data management services exist within the Outcomes segment.

OSAKI ELECTRIC CO., LTD. (EDMI)

OSAKI ELECTRIC CO., LTD. (EDMI) is a provider of smart metering solutions, specializing in the development, manufacturing, and design of advanced energy meters and systems. The company also offers energy management systems, metering infrastructure, and related products. Acquired by Osaki Electric (Japan) in 2012, EDMI operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of OSAKI ELECTRIC CO., LTD.

