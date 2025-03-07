Anzeige
Freitag, 07.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Pioneer AI und StreaksAI revolutionieren den $28,5-Milliarden-Markt für autonome KI mit AROK
07.03.2025
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 28 February 2025

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 07

7 March 2025

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

(the 'Company')

Publication of Monthly Factsheet

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

The Company's fact sheet as at 28 February 2025 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website: http://www.capitalgearingtrust.com/reports-and-documents

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 709 2481


