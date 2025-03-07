According to data from a newly launched tracker tool by Kilowatt. ie for small-scale solar in Ireland, capacity has grown from 20 MW in 2019 to 500 MW currently. Growth has surged since 2022, thanks to policy changes. Irish homes and businesses saved approximately €88 million on electricity costs in 2024 using small-scale solar energy systems of up to 50 kW, according to industry data. To date, more than 120,000 small-scale solar systems have been installed nationwide, with a combined capacity of 500 MW. This is equivalent to more than one million panels now generating clean energy across Ireland's ...

