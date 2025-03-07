Regions Bank: Up and Running

He's a coach empowering youth to dream bigger. Discover how a Regions team member helped him do the same.

By Kim Borges

"It was something like I'd never seen before."

Fellowship of Champions founder Vaughn (right) began coaching Jayce Tillman at age 14. Jayce's mother, Regions Bank branch manager Shalonda Tillman, has worked with Vaughn the past several years as he's grown the nonprofit. "The first thing she said was, 'I want to help you,'" said Vaughn. "I just couldn't believe someone wanted to help me."

In 2020, Shalonda Tillman witnessed a moment at a running track that literally stopped her in her tracks.

"It was not your typical 'get out there and run' practice," Tillman continued of the first time she observed Cedric Vaughn - known as "Coach Vaughn" - in action.

Tillman, a Regions Bank branch manager and herself a runner and certified trainer, had been looking for someone to train with her 14-year-old son.

"Jayce was a basketball player, and we wanted him to do track for conditioning," explained Tillman. "I learned more about what Cedric does during a guided discovery conversation we had at the bank. When I saw him that day at practice, I told my son, 'You're going to go to the best of the best. He's amazing.'"

You see, what Cedric does involves far more than logging miles at competitive track events. This is about helping youth run life's race.

"We focus on character, accountability and leadership," said Vaughn, who founded the organization Fellowship of Champions back in 2014. "During skill drills, I'm doing a lot of coaching, we're doing a lot of talking. My goal is to make sure no kid had a bad day."

A Little Rock, Arkansas, native, Vaughn, who ran the 200- and 400-meter dashes and 400-meter hurdles while attending the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, has always appreciated the value of coaching.

Which takes us back to that conversation he had with Tillman at Regions' West Little Rock Branch four years ago.

"My wife knew Shalonda," said Vaughn. "I told her I wanted to start my business, had never done anything like this, and I'd heard good things about her. The first thing she said was, 'I want to help you.' I just couldn't believe someone wanted to help me."

Tillman began researching options to help Vaughn formally establish Fellowship of Champions.

"The first thing she did was help me get my business license," said Vaughn. "I couldn't get certain things without it. She literally helped me get established as a business."

Next, Tillman worked with Regions' Underwriting team and identified a Small Business Administration loan as viable solutions to help Fellowship of Champions scale to the next level.

"I was working three jobs, so it was so critical at that time," said Vaughn. "Shalonda was critical in me having some stability."

Tillman's focus allowed Vaughn to focus on coaching more youth - from less than 10 in the earliest days to 150-plus today ranging in age from four to 23.

"Shalonda was working on things even when I couldn't," said Vaughn. "It would be nine or ten o'clock at night and she'd say, 'I will make sure you get what you need.' She became the person I trusted to give me advice, to get me here."

Vaughn, who's also worked with fellow nonprofits like High Impact Movement, is giving youth advice to get them where they are, too.

"My biggest battle is letting them know they don't have to buy into being something that's not going to be a blessing to their lives," said Vaughn. "This is about making people better because someday, they'll be somebody's mom, somebody's dad."

And before that, they'll likely be somebody's employee.

Last year, Vaughn was walking through a Colorado airport when he heard, "Coach Vaughn!"

"This young man had earned a major role in the airport's Baggage Claim department," said Vaughn of a former Fellowship of Champions participant. "He said, 'I never would've made it had you not believed in me.' He told me the opportunity to run put him on the right track. Those moments mean more than gold medals."

Vaughn is now experiencing more moments like those thanks to Tillman's support. And, this month, her support is expanding by teaching Regions NextStep® financial education classes to students.

"Cedric focuses on three disciplines in his coaching- the physical, the spiritual and the financial," said Tillman. "We'll be touching on the financial piece to help with budgeting and saving."

Four years after that first practice, Vaughn continues to keep in touch with Jayce.

"He still checks on him to make sure he's doing O.K.," said Tillman. "Jayce credits him for teaching him to unlock his full potential and strive for excellence. He remains an important part of Jayce's life."

And the Tillmans remain an important part of Vaughn's.

"Shalonda is a like a sister to me," he said. "I've been there for her son; she's been there for my daughter. We go past Regions at this point."

"Everything Cedric touches, he changes for the better," said Tillman. "He's what a coach should be. I'm grateful for that. I'm grateful for him."

