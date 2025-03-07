Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2025) - Tammy Cash, Co-Head, Women in ETFs Canada and Kaitlin Thompson, Co-Head, Women in ETFs Canada ("WE Canada"), WE Canada members, sponsors, broader community and their daughters, joined Keith Wu, Head Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to close the market to celebrate International Women's Day.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ny4SRdpBqqo

International Women's Day is a day to celebrate progress made and raise awareness of the work that needs to be done to ensure the full participation of women and girls in every aspect of Canadian society, including in the economic, social and democratic spheres, for future generations.

This year's theme, "Rights. Equality. Empowerment.", calls on us to champion equal rights, amplify voices, and create opportunities for all-fostering a future where no one is left behind.

Over the past decade, WE Canada has been a pioneer in fostering gender diversity, breaking barriers, and building networks that uplift women in finance.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/243807

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange