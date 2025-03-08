SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) Friday has established the Roche Genentech Innovation Center Boston at Harvard's Enterprise Research Campus in Allston, strengthening its partnership with Harvard in disease biology, engineering, and AI/ML.The center will serve as Roche's Cardiovascular, Renal, and Metabolism (CVRM) hub, supporting AI-driven drug discovery. With plans to employ up to 500 people, it will enhance Roche's and Genentech's R&D presence. Manu Chakravarthy will lead the site.Roche CEO Thomas Schinecker highlighted the center's role in accelerating research by leveraging Boston's talent. Harvard President Alan Garber emphasized the collaboration's potential for medical breakthroughs. Governor Maura Healey and Mayor Michelle Wu praised the initiative for strengthening Massachusetts' position as a life sciences hub and creating high-quality jobs.Roche, with 25,000+ employees in the U.S., has invested $11 billion over the past decade and continues expanding its pharma and diagnostics operations.Friday RHHBY closed at $43.89 or 1.95% higher on the OTCQX.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX