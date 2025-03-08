Deutsche Post shares experienced a correction on Friday following Thursday's impressive 14% surge, which had propelled the stock to its highest level since February 2024. Trading under the DHL Group brand, shares fell by up to 3.3% on XETRA, dropping to €42.82 as investors took profits after the significant rally. The previous day's substantial gains came as the company released its financial results while simultaneously announcing a comprehensive cost-cutting program. Despite Friday's pullback, the stock remains well above its January 2025 low of €33.03, with analysts setting an average price target of €43.57 and projecting earnings of €2.82 per share for the 2024 fiscal year.

Mixed Analyst Reactions

The recent stock movements have triggered varied responses from financial institutions monitoring DHL Group. In a notable shift, Deutsche Bank Research upgraded its recommendation from "Hold" to "Buy," significantly raising its price target from €36 to €50. The analyst described becoming "a believer from a doubter," citing a less risky and more attainable outlook for the logistics giant. Conversely, HSBC withdrew its positive assessment despite increasing its price target to €47. Other major institutions including JPMorgan, Barclays, Goldman Sachs, and Oddo BHF also adjusted their forecasts upward, with JPMorgan's analyst particularly optimistic about the stock's potential following the announced cost optimization initiatives.

Ad

Fresh Deutsche Post information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Deutsche Post analysis...